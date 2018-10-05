S&P Global : Fortinet Set to Join S&P 500; ASGN and Penn National Gaming to Join S&P MidCap 400; Veritex Holdings and The Chefs' Warehouse to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Log in
10/05/2018 | 12:03am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

  • S&P MidCap 400 constituent Fortinet Inc. (NASD: FTNT) will replace Envision Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: EVHC) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent ASGN Inc. (NYSE: ASGN) will replace Fortinet in the S&P MidCap 400, and Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASD: VBTX) will replace ASGN in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, October 11. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) is acquiring Envision Healthcare in a deal expected to close on or about that date pending final conditions.
  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASD: PENN) will replace Convergys Corp. (NYSE: CVG) in the S&P MidCap 400, and The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. (NASD: CHEF) will replace Penn National Gaming in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, October 10. S&P MidCap 400 constituent SYNNEX Corp. (NYSE: SNX) is acquiring Convergys in a deal expected to close on October 5.

Fortinet provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Systems Software Sub-Industry index.

ASGN provides information technology and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields. Headquartered in Calabasas, CA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Human Resource & Employment Services Sub-Industry index.

Veritex Holdings provides various commercial banking products and services. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Regional Banks Sub-Industry index.

Penn National Gaming owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. Headquartered in Wyomissing, PA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Casinos & Gaming Sub-Industry index.

The Chefs' Warehouse distributes specialty food products. Headquartered in Ridgefield, CT, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Food Distributors Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – OCTOBER 10, 2018


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Penn National Gaming

Consumer Discretionary

Casinos & Gaming

DELETED

Convergys

Information Technology

Data Processing & Outsourced Services

 

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – OCTOBER 10, 2018


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

The Chefs' Warehouse

Consumer Staples

Food Distributors

DELETED

Penn National Gaming

Consumer Discretionary

Casinos & Gaming

 

S&P 500 INDEX – OCTOBER 11, 2018


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Fortinet

Information Technology

Systems Software

DELETED

Envision Healthcare

Health Care

Health Care Services

 

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – OCTOBER 11, 2018


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

ASGN

Industrials

Human Resource & Employment Services

DELETED

Fortinet

Information Technology

Systems Software

 

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – OCTOBER 11, 2018


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Veritex Holdings

Financials

Regional Banks

DELETED

ASGN

Industrials

Human Resource & Employment Services

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer
Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortinet-set-to-join-sp-500-asgn-and-penn-national-gaming-to-join-sp-midcap-400-veritex-holdings-and-the-chefs-warehouse-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300724964.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


