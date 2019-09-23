S&P Global : Fresh Del Monte Produce and Jagged Peak Energy Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 30:
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) will replace Cray Inc. (NASD: CRAY). S&P 500 constituent Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE: HPE) is acquiring Cray in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
- Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) will replace NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE). AXA Investment managers is acquiring NorthStar Realty Europe in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
Fresh Del Monte Produce produces, markets and distributes fresh-cut fruits and vegetables. Headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Agricultural Products Sub-Industry index.
Jagged Peak Energy operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. Headquartered in Denver, CO, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.
Following is a summary of the changes:
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – September 30, 2019
COMPANY
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
ADDED
Fresh Del Monte
Produce
Consumer Staples
Agricultural Products
Jagged Peak
Energy
Energy
Oil & Gas Exploration &
Production
DELETED
Cray
Information Technology
Technology Hardware,
Storage & Peripherals
NorthStar Realty
Europe
Real Estate
Office REIT's
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com
Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com
Index Governance Inquiries
IGCC@spglobal.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresh-del-monte-produce-and-jagged-peak-energy-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300923631.html
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices