Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  S&P Global Inc    SPGI

S&P GLOBAL INC

(SPGI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

S&P Global : Fresh Del Monte Produce and Jagged Peak Energy Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 30:

  • Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) will replace Cray Inc. (NASD: CRAY). S&P 500 constituent Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE: HPE) is acquiring Cray in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
  • Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) will replace NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE). AXA Investment managers is acquiring NorthStar Realty Europe in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Fresh Del Monte Produce produces, markets and distributes fresh-cut fruits and vegetables. Headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Agricultural Products Sub-Industry index.

Jagged Peak Energy operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. Headquartered in Denver, CO, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – September 30, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Fresh Del Monte
Produce

Consumer Staples

Agricultural Products


Jagged Peak
Energy

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration &
Production

DELETED

Cray

Information Technology

Technology Hardware,
Storage & Peripherals


NorthStar Realty
Europe

Real Estate

Office REIT's

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Index Governance Inquiries
IGCC@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresh-del-monte-produce-and-jagged-peak-energy-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300923631.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P GLOBAL INC
06:25pS&P GLOBAL : Fresh Del Monte Produce and Jagged Peak Energy Set to Join S&P Smal..
PR
09/20S&P GLOBAL : NVR Set to Join S&P 500; Jefferies Financial Group, II-VI to Join S..
PR
09/20S&P GLOBAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/19S&P GLOBAL : Announces Retirement of Alexander Matturri
PU
09/17Exchange Stocks Rally on Volatility in Markets --Update
DJ
09/17Exchange Stocks Rally on Volatility in Markets
DJ
09/17S&P GLOBAL : Experian Consumer Credit Default Indices Show Composite Rate at Hig..
PR
09/15S&P GLOBAL PLATTS : FACTBOX finds crude supply under threat after Saudi Arabia a..
PR
09/13S&P GLOBAL : Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Review Results 2019
PR
09/12S&P GLOBAL : Park Hotels & Resorts Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Inogen to Join S&..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group