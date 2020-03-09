S&P Global : Glaukos Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glaukos Corp. (NYSE: GKOS) will replace AK Steel Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, March 13. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) is acquiring AK Steel Holding in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Glaukos, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical services and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. Headquartered in San Clemente, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Health Care Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – March 13, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC

SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Glaukos Corp. Health Care Health Care Equipment DELETED AK Steel Holding

Corp. Materials Steel

