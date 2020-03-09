Log in
S&P Global : Glaukos Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

03/09/2020 | 07:04pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glaukos Corp. (NYSE: GKOS) will replace AK Steel Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, March 13. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) is acquiring AK Steel Holding in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Glaukos, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical services and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. Headquartered in San Clemente, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Health Care Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – March 13, 2020


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC
SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Glaukos Corp.

Health Care

Health Care Equipment

DELETED

AK Steel Holding
Corp.

Materials

Steel

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Index Governance Inquiries
IGCC@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glaukos-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301020154.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2020
