S&P Global : Kensho Collaborates with NVIDIA to Advance Automatic Speech Recognition

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensho, an S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) company, introduced Scribe, an end-to-end speech recognition solution specifically optimized for the finance and business community. Scribe leverages the latest deep learning techniques to process more audio in less time with better accuracy.

Over the past decade, S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global, has transcribed more than 100,000 hours of earnings calls. Using NVIDIA NeMo on NVIDIA GPUs, Kensho trained Scribe to systematically transcribe tens of thousands of earnings calls, management presentations, and acquisition calls each year - improving accuracy and enabling S&P Global to increase earnings call coverage by more than 25%.

"Technology and data science are playing a crucial role in how we bring value to our customers," said Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Kensho's collaboration with NVIDIA exemplifies S&P Global's commitment to leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning to deliver our clients the essential intelligence they need to make informed business decisions with conviction."

Scribe is purpose-built to handle the complexities of financial audio – including financial jargon, product names and industry-specific terminology. Scribe's syntactic capabilities seamlessly enable enumeration, capitalization and determination of sentence structure, while significantly outperforming other commercial solutions on business and financial audio. Scribe, among a suite of other AI-enabled capabilities designed to streamline workflows, will soon be available on the S&P Global Marketplace.

Kensho and NVIDIA are actively exploring further opportunities for collaboration. Kensho is already experimenting with NVIDIA NeMo acoustic model, which helps researchers quickly integrate model components, pushing the envelope of automatic speech recognition even further.

About Kensho Technologies Inc.

Kensho is a machine intelligence company founded out of Harvard University in 2013 and acquired by S&P Global in 2018. Kensho applies AI to bring actionable insight and order to complex data across government and commercial institutions around the world. For more information, visit www.kensho.com .

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 20,000 employees in 31 countries. For more information visit: www.spglobal.com .

