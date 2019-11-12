Log in
S&P Global : Kinsale Capital Group Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

11/12/2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASD: KNSL) will replace Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, November 18. Dean Foods announced today that it has filed for voluntary bankruptcy and is no longer eligible for continued inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Kinsale Capital Group provides casualty and property insurance products. Headquartered in Richmond, VA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Property & Casualty Insurance Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – November 18, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC
SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Kinsale Capital

Financial

Property & Casualty
Insurance

DELETED

Dean Foods

Consumer Staples

Packaged Foods & Meats

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Index Governance Inquiries
IGCC@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kinsale-capital-group-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300956961.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2019
