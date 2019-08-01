Log in
S&P GLOBAL INC

(SPGI)
S&P Global : Leidos Holdings & IDEX Set to Join S&P 500; Grubhub & Foot Locker to Join S&P MidCap 400; National Beverage to Join S&P SmallCap 600

08/01/2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:  

  • S&P MidCap 400 constituents Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) and IDEX Corp. (NYSE:IEX) will replace Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) and Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) respectively in the S&P 500, and Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) and Foot Locker will replace Leidos Holdings and IDEX in the S&P MidCap 400. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, August 9. S&P 500 & 100 constituent Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) is acquiring Anadarko Petroleum in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final approvals. Foot Locker is more representative of the mid-cap market space, while IDEX and Leidos are more representative of the large-cap market space.

  • National Beverage Corp. (NASD:FIZZ) will replace Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, August 7. Elliott Management Corp. is acquiring Barnes & Noble in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Leidos Holdings provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets.  Headquartered in Reston, VA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) IT Consulting & Other Services Sub-Industry index.

IDEX operates as an applied solutions company. Headquartered in Lake Forest, IL, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS Industrial Machinery Sub-Industry index.

Grubhub provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Sub-Industry index.

Foot Locker operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Apparel Retail Sub-Industry index.

National Beverage develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Soft Drinks Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – August 7, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

National
Beverage

Consumer Staples

Soft Drinks

DELETED

Barnes & Noble

Consumer Discretionary

Specialty Stores

 

S&P 500 INDEX – August 9, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Leidos Holdings

Information Technology

IT Consulting & Other
Services


IDEX

Industrials

Industrial Machinery

DELETED

Anadarko
Petroleum

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration &
Production


Foot Locker

Consumer Discretionary

Apparel Retail

 

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – August 9, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Grubhub

Consumer Discretionary

Internet & Direct
Marketing Retail


Foot Locker

Consumer Discretionary

Apparel Retail

DELETED

Leidos Holdings

Information Technology

IT Consulting & Other
Services


IDEX

Industrials

Industrial Machinery

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Index Governance Inquiries
IGCC@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-holdings--idex-set-to-join-sp-500-grubhub--foot-locker-to-join-sp-midcap-400-national-beverage-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300895425.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2019
