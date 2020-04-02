S&P Global Market Intelligence : Provides Complimentary Access to Hospitals and State/Local Governments to Help Track Supply Chains of Ventilators and PPE

NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To aid in the fight against COVID-19, S&P Global Market Intelligence is offering complimentary access to Panjiva's Supply Chain Intelligence platform to hospitals and relevant government agencies, helping them in tracking the supply chains of ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE). With complimentary access to Panjiva, hospitals and local government agencies at the state, local and federal levels can track and manage inventory of essential equipment such as PPE, including N95 masks, gloves, gowns, and face shields.

Panjiva provides essential international trade intelligence on more than 9 million companies worldwide spanning over 1 billion shipments historically. The platform can help identify alternative suppliers and shipment flows of products needed to combat COVID-19 and its effects on the population.

Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence said, "During these unprecedented times, our priority remains the health and well-being of our people, customers and the communities in which we live and work. Sharing trusted insights on supply chains for critical items that healthcare professionals require can provide the transparency needed to those on the front lines of this battle. These efforts further underscore the importance of public and private sector collaboration needed to address critical problems and aid in an effective response to the COVID-19 outbreak. We are encouraging any hospitals and government entities to reach out to us if we can assist."

Any hospital or relevant government entity who is interested in complimentary access to the Panjiva Platform, or supply chain data on PPE and ventilators can contact Joel.Nadelman@spglobal.com or Alyssa.Le-Sayone@spglobal.com directly. Panjiva's latest research on COVID-19's impact on healthcare supply chains and Tracking ventilator shipments is also available as a resource free of charge.

Providing complimentary access to Panjiva for hospitals and governments builds on the various resources that S&P Global Market Intelligence has been offering to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes:

Students who graduate this May will have continued complimentary access to both platforms, as they navigate their post-graduate options. Providing data for MIT Hackathon: S&P Global Market Intelligence will provide complimentary access to proprietary data to support the MIT COVID-19 Challenge on April 3-5 . The event aims to find solutions to support the health systems that face shortages of staff, supplies and resources; and protect vulnerable populations from far-ranging effects of COVID-19.

S&P Global has also launched a COVID-19 topic page dedicated to research from across all four Divisions including S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Platts and S&P Global Ratings. To learn more, please visit spglobal.com/covid19.

Disclaimer: This offer of temporary, complimentary access to Panjiva Supply Chain Intelligence is made on the same terms and conditions to all federal, state and local government agencies and public and private hospitals. Access is granted for official use only, for the limited purpose of responding to the current public health crisis. This offer is not intended as a gift to any government official or other individual, and personal and other non-official uses are prohibited. Complimentary access will terminate upon expiration of the COVID-19 National Emergency declared by the President. This offer is void where prohibited by law.

