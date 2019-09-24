S&P Global Market Intelligence : and SCRIPTS Asia partner to deliver Japanese Transcripts and Corporate Events through Xpressfeed™

NEW YORK, LONDON and HONG KONG, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence announced today its plan to make available transcripts of Japanese investor events through its flagship data feed management platform, Xpressfeed. In collaboration with SCRIPTS Asia, the leading provider of investor event coverage for Asia Pacific, S&P Global Market Intelligence will have exclusive rights to redistribute corporate transcripts in a machine readable format. The SCRIPTS Asia dataset features unique coverage of small and medium-sized company events that have previously been unavailable to investors due to restricted meeting access and language barriers.

Through this exclusive partnership, S&P Global Market Intelligence will deliver earnings calls and other event transcripts in both Japanese and English languages enhanced by metadata tagging of company names, speakers, and key developments identifiers through Xpressfeed.

"We are very excited to expand our Japanese data coverage and create a unique, differentiated solution that meets a growing market need," said David Coluccio, Managing Director, Head of Data Management Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "As our clients utilize new tools such as Natural Language Processing (NLP), our focus is to deliver textual data that is structured and linked to our identifiers, which make it easier to capture additional insight. The partnership with SCRIPTS Asia allows us to do that."

Erik Abbott, CEO of SCRIPTS Asia added, "We have seen significant demand from institutional investors worldwide for access to event data out of Asia Pacific. We are delighted to take our in-person coverage of the region's events and make them available through Xpressfeed, providing superior integration and delivery of our content to clients globally."

The first Japanese transcript data will become available through Xpressfeed by the end of 2019. This latest addition bolsters S&P Global Market Intelligence's market leading coverage of corporate transcripts sourced from earnings calls, M&A calls and industry conferences for over 9,500 companies globally, with history back to 2004.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we know that not all information is important—some of it is vital. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help clients track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities globally can gain the intelligence essential to making business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

About SCRIPTS Asia

SCRIPTS Asia is the leading source of event coverage in Asia Pacific, with exclusive permission to attend domestic investor events in the region, and from those events produces complete English and local language transcripts for global distribution. SCRIPTS Asia covers earnings result meetings, analyst briefings, shareholder meetings, major product releases and special situation events.

In 2019, SCRIPTS Asia will attend in-person more than 1,700 investor across Asia Pacific. For our global clients, English documents are available within 24hrs of the release of our local language transcripts via our direct feed services or our channel partners worldwide.

SCRIPTS Asia was founded in 2017, with offices in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore (fall 2019). Please visit our website at www.scriptsasia.com for further information.

