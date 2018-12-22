Log in
S&P Global : Medpace Holdings Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

12/22/2018

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASD: MEDP) will replace Green Bancorp Inc. (NASD: GNBC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, January 2, 2019. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASD: VBTX) is acquiring Green Bancorp in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Medpace Holdings provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Life Sciences Tools & Services Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – JANUARY 2, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Medpace
Holdings

Health Care

Life Sciences Tools &
Services

DELETED

Green Bancorp

Financials

Regional Banks

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medpace-holdings-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300770452.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2018
