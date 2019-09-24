Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  S&P Global Inc    SPGI

S&P GLOBAL INC

(SPGI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

S&P Global : Pacira BioSciences Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 06:10pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASD: PCRX) will replace Shutterfly Inc. (NASD: SFLY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 30. Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is acquiring Shutterfly in a transaction expected to be completed tomorrow pending final conditions.

Pacira BioSciences provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients. Headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Pharmaceuticals Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – September 30, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Pacira
BioSciences

Health Care

Pharmaceuticals

DELETED

Shutterfly

Consumer Discretionary

Internet & Direct
Marketing Retail

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Index Governance Inquiries
IGCC@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacira-biosciences-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300924703.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P GLOBAL INC
06:10pS&P GLOBAL : Pacira BioSciences Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
10:25aS&P GLOBAL : Charlotte Joins Top Three Cities In Annual Home Price Gains Accordi..
PR
09:16aS&P GLOBAL : Addresses Key Themes and Challenges of Quantifying Climate Risk Dur..
PR
09/23S&P GLOBAL : Fresh Del Monte Produce and Jagged Peak Energy Set to Join S&P Smal..
PR
09/20S&P GLOBAL : NVR Set to Join S&P 500; Jefferies Financial Group, II-VI to Join S..
PR
09/20S&P GLOBAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/19S&P GLOBAL : Announces Retirement of Alexander Matturri
PU
09/17Exchange Stocks Rally on Volatility in Markets --Update
DJ
09/17Exchange Stocks Rally on Volatility in Markets
DJ
09/17S&P GLOBAL : Experian Consumer Credit Default Indices Show Composite Rate at Hig..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group