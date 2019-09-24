S&P Global : Pacira BioSciences Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASD: PCRX) will replace Shutterfly Inc. (NASD: SFLY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 30. Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is acquiring Shutterfly in a transaction expected to be completed tomorrow pending final conditions.
Pacira BioSciences provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients. Headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Pharmaceuticals Sub-Industry index.
Following is a summary of the change:
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – September 30, 2019
COMPANY
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
ADDED
Pacira
BioSciences
Health Care
Pharmaceuticals
DELETED
Shutterfly
Consumer Discretionary
Internet & Direct
Marketing Retail
