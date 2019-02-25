S&P Global Platts : Announces Inaugural Researcher Award Winner at London Oil & Energy Forum

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, announced today at its London Oil & Energy Forum that Collin Smith is the winner of the inaugural S&P Global Platts Researcher Award for his research into Electric Vehicles and the battery metals supply chain.

Martin Fraenkel, President, S&P Global Platts said: "We created the S&P Global Platts Researcher Award to recognize the innovative spirit and creative contribution from post-graduate researchers in the commodity markets. I'd like to congratulate Collin on his excellent and insightful research into electrification of transport. This award is a logical extension of S&P Global's mission to power the markets of the future by engaging with the pioneering academic community and we are looking forward to expanding the scope of our Researcher Award next year."

Posing the question "What is the single most significant factor that will impact the commodities market over the next 10 years?" S&P Global Platts sought submissions from post-graduate researchers in the commodity markets from universities across Europe, Americas and Asia and asked how, why and what role they might play in influencing the markets.

Submissions were judged by a panel of three S&P Global Platts leaders across the Pricing and Market Insight divisions. A short list of five candidates was drawn up from which Collin's research paper was selected as winner of the $5,000 educational grant, awarded by Head of Energy Pricing, Dave Ernsberger in front of 650 delegates attending the S&P Global Platts London Oil & Energy Forum.

Dave Ernsberger, Had of Energy Pricing, S&P Global Platts added: "Our internal panel of judges would like to commend Collin for his winning research paper. He brought an excellent balance of market research and personal experience, combining his strong knowledge of battery components and technologies with an exploration of metals market trends to generate a thoughtful discussion of the urgency and scale of the work that still needs to go into the development of more advanced Electric Vehicle solutions. He highlighted that those who best navigate this complex and emerging space will emerge as primary winners in the upcoming paradigm shift in human transportation. Today's answers may soon be replaced by creative new solutions that are even now only starting to be understood."

Collin Smith's paper, "Slow-Motion Revolution: How Demand For Electric Vehicles Will Shape Global Commodity Markets" will be published in the April edition of the S&P Global Platts Insight Magazine.

