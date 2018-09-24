Log in
S&P Global : Platts eyes Dated Brent crude price assessment reform

0
09/24/2018 | 04:44am CEST

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Commodity price reporting agency S&P Global Platts is canvassing reforms to its Dated Brent crude oil price assessment that would include delivered shipments to Rotterdam, the company said on Monday.

Platts is inviting feedback to proposals by Dec. 10, 2018.

Platts' Dated Brent crude price assessment is a key benchmark in global oil markets, underpinning many refined fuel products and also financial crude oil futures contracts.

However, falling North Sea crude oil output, including at the Brent field, has forced Platts to add other crudes into its price assessments.

In its latest proposal, Platts suggested including North Sea crude on a Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) basis into Rotterdam.

"Platts is seeking feedback on the possible inclusion into the Dated Brent CIF Rotterdam assessment of grades like Statfjord, Gullfaks, CPC Blend, WTI Midland, Qua Iboe and Forcados," the company said in a statement.

Vera Blei, Platts' global director of oil markets, said the proposal "reflects the reality that the North Sea market is now balanced between FOB (Free On Board) production, oil stored, and oil on the water ready for delivery into receiving terminals."

Allowing the CIF Rotterdam crudes to be reflected in its price assessments, could more than double total volume of crudes underpinning the Dated Brent assessment, Blei said during the opening of the annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) in Singapore.

Platts said it was also seeking feedback on the relevance of other sources of light sweet crude oil delivered into North West Europe.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan; Writing by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)

By Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.20% 79.72 Delayed Quote.18.06%
S&P GLOBAL INC -0.77% 211.46 Delayed Quote.24.83%
