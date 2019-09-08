Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  S&P Global Inc    SPGI

S&P GLOBAL INC

(SPGI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

S&P Global Platts : launches price assessments for main US export grades delivered into Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, today announced that it will launch price assessments for WTI Midland cargoes DES Singapore, reflecting deliveries in Southeast Asia, and DES basis Yeosu, reflecting deliveries in North Asia, effective October 1, 2019.

S&P Global Platts logo

Vera Blei, Head of Oil Market Pricing, S&P Global Platts said: "Asia has become a key destination for US crude, accounting for 45% of total US exports of 2.7 million b/d in the first five months of 2019. Our new price assessments of the main US light, sweet export grade will help market participants meet the requirement for additional pricing information in what is becoming a key reference market. The market has already shown appetite to demonstrate the value of WTI through the recent publication of the first firm and transparent offer in the Platts Asia Market On Close price assessment process, priced at a premium to Platts Dubai."

At both locations, Platts will assess cargoes for delivery three months from the date of publication. For example, in October Platts will assess outright prices and premiums for WTI Midland cargoes for delivery in January.

While North Asian refiners are major end buyers of US crude, Singapore is increasingly playing an important role in the trade for US crude exports to Asia owing to its position as a logistics hub and a key reference point for ships plying between the two regions.

These new assessments follow the September, 19, 2018 launch of daily price assessments of WTI Midland and Eagle Ford 45 on a delivered at place (DAP) Rotterdam and DAP Augusta basis. See subscriber note here.

In June, 2019, the first delivered WTI Midland trade was reported in the Platts MOC price assessment process was priced at a premium to Dated Brent. This was followed by the first offer of delivered WTI Midland in the Platts Asia MOC assessment process, priced at a premium to Platts Dubai, in August.  

Full specification for the new US export grades delivered into Asia price assessments can be found in the subscriber note here.

About S&P Global Platts
At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.platts.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-platts-launches-price-assessments-for-main-us-export-grades-delivered-into-asia-300913564.html

SOURCE S&P Global Platts


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P GLOBAL INC
10:01pS&P GLOBAL : Releases Special Report, #ChangePays in Energy, Showcasing Women's ..
PR
09:01pS&P GLOBAL PLATTS : launches price assessments for main US export grades deliver..
PR
09/06S&P GLOBAL : Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the /TSX 60 Index
AQ
09/05MORNINGSTAR : Appoints Libby Bernick as Head of Sustainability
DJ
09/02S&P GLOBAL PLATTS : acquires Live Rice Index
PR
08/29S&P GLOBAL : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on ..
PR
08/29S&P GLOBAL PLATTS : Launches First LNG Bunkering Daily Price Assessments
PR
08/27S&P GLOBAL : Phoenix Replaces Las Vegas As Top City in Annual Gains According to..
PR
08/26S&P GLOBAL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/21S&P GLOBAL : Chinese Consumers Live on 'Super Apps' Thanks To In-App Payment Sys..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group