Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  S&P Global Inc.    SPGI

S&P GLOBAL INC.

(SPGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P Global : SITE Centers Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) will replace Mobile Mini Inc. (NASD: MINI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 1. WillScot Corp. (NASD: WSC) is acquiring Mobile Mini Inc. in a deal expected to be completed on or about July 1 pending final conditions. Post-merger WillScot Corp will change its name to WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.

SITE Centers is a REIT that is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers. Headquartered in Beachwood, OH, the company will be added the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Retail REITs Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – JULY 1, 2020


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC
SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

SITE Centers

Real Estate

Retail REITs

DELETED

Mobile Mini

Industrials

Diversified Support
Services

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com


ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/site-centers-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301084098.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P GLOBAL INC.
05:50pS&P GLOBAL : SITE Centers Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
09:06aS&P GLOBAL : Rating Agency Gives AfDB a Thumbs Up
AQ
08:31aS&P GLOBAL : 500 Buybacks Return to $200 Billion Range in Q1 2020; Expectations ..
PR
06/24S&P GLOBAL : TopBuild Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Retail Properties of America a..
PR
06/24BULLETIN : Lufthansa's Credit Quality Comes Under Increased Pressure Over Uncert..
AQ
06/24S&P GLOBAL : affirms African Development Bank's AAA rating, with stable outlook
AQ
06/23S&P GLOBAL : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
06/23S&P GLOBAL : Affirms AfDB's AAA Rating, With Stable Outlook
AQ
06/22AEROPORTS DE PARIS : SACP Revised Down To 'a-' On Prolonged Traffic Recovery; 'A..
AQ
06/22GENERAL MOTORS : GM Expands Medical Projects and Charitable Deliveries to Hospit..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group