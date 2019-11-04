S&P Global : Shenandoah Telecommunications Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Log in
11/04/2019 | 06:31pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (NASD: SHEN) will replace Genomic Health Inc. (NASD: GHDX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, November 8. Exact Sciences Corp. (NASD:EXAS) is acquiring Genomic Health in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Shenandoah Telecommunications provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. Headquartered in Edinburg, VA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Wireless Telecommunication Services Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – November 8, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC
SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Shenandoah
Telecommunications

Communication
Services

Wireless
Telecommunication
Services

DELETED

Genomic Health

Health Care

Biotechnology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Index Governance Inquiries
IGCC@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shenandoah-telecommunications-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300951170.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2019
