Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  S&P Global Inc    SPGI

S&P GLOBAL INC

(SPGI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

S&P Global : T-Mobile US Set to Join S&P 500

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 05:57pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Mobile US Inc (NASD: TMUS) will replace Red Hat Inc. (NYSE: RHT) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, July 15. S&P 500 & 100 constituent International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) is acquiring Red Hat in a deal that closed today.

T-Mobile US provides mobile communications services. Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Wireless Telecommunication Services Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P 500 INDEX – July 15, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

T-Mobile US

Communication Services

Wireless
Telecommunication
Services

DELETED

Red Hat

Information Technology

Systems Software

 

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Index Governance Inquiries
IGCC@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-mobile-us-set-to-join-sp-500-300882116.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P GLOBAL INC
05:57pS&P GLOBAL : T-Mobile US Set to Join S&P 500
PR
02:31pS&P GLOBAL : Schedules 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement/Conference Call fo..
PR
07/03S&P GLOBAL : Supports New Investor Framework For Guiding Better Cyber Security P..
PR
07/03S&P DOW JONES INDICES : Reports $8.4 Billion Increase in U.S. Dividend Payments ..
PR
07/02ORACLE : S&P Downgrades Oracle, Citing Debt Due to Buybacks
DJ
07/02S&P GLOBAL : M&A market characterized by small individual deals
PR
06/28Correction to ESG ETF Article (on Thursday)
DJ
06/27First U.S. ETF Tracking S&P 500 ESG Index Draws $25 Million
DJ
06/25S&P GLOBAL : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
06/25S&P GLOBAL : Islamic finance industry to sustain growth in 2020
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About