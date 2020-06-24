S&P Global : TopBuild Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Retail Properties of America and Brandywine Realty Trust to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 30:

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) will replace Tech Data Corp. (NASD: TECD) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) will replace TopBuild in the S&P SmallCap 600. Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is acquiring Tech Data in a deal expected to be completed on or around June 30 pending final conditions.

pending final conditions. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) will replace Briggs & Stratton Corp. (NYSE: BGG) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Briggs & Stratton is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

TopBuild installs and distributes insulation and other building products. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Homebuilding Sub-Industry index.

Retail Properties of America, a REIT (Real Estate investment Trust), owns and operates strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. Headquartered in Oak Brook, IL, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Retail REITs Sub-Industry index.

Brandywine Realty Trust is an integrated REIT with a focus on Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Austin markets. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Office REITs Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – June 30, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED TopBuild Consumer Discretionary Homebuilding DELETED Tech Data Information Technology Technology Distributors

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – June 30, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Retail Properties of America Real Estate Retail REITs

Brandywine Realty Trust Real Estate Office REITs DELETED TopBuild Consumer Discretionary Homebuilding

Briggs & Stratton Industrials Industrial Machinery

