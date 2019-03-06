Log in
S&P GLOBAL INC

(SPGI)
S&P Global : U.S. Rig Count Propped up by Top 20 Oil and Gas Operators - S&P Global Platts

03/06/2019

HOUSTON, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts Analytics, today announced the total U.S. rig count for February 2019 was 1,110, down 3 (-0.3%) from January 2019, and up 59 (+6%) from  February 2018. This rig count includes U.S. onshore, U.S. inland waters, and U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico drilling rigs.

  • February U.S. land rig count: 1,083, down 1 (-0.1%) from the previous month and up 60 (+6%) from February 2018
  • February U.S. inland waters and Gulf of Mexico rig count: 27, down 2 (-7%) from the previous month and down 1 (-4%) vs February 2018

"On the surface the U.S. rig count is relatively flat versus last month with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices hovering around the $56-$57 per barrel," said S&P Global Platts Senior Analyst Trey Cowan. "But a closer look at the players shows that it is the top 10 oil and top 10 natural gas operators (based on drilling fleet size) that are propping up the rig count. If you removed those top players, the rig count would have seen a drop more closely aligned to the industry pullback and WTI price drop that began back in October 2018."

The U.S. land rig count has idled about 6% of the active fleet between the beginning of October 2018 and the end of February 2019. This time frame is key because it coincides with when WTI crude oil prices shed about $30 per barrel during 4Q 2018 and then rebounded in the new calendar year 2019 to $55.80 per barrel on March 1. Typically, the US land rig count tracks closely with domestic oil price trends, albeit with a few months lag. The gradual pullback in the US land rig count relative to the steeper decline in oil prices thus diverges with this historical technical trend.

Looking at the 10 largest consumers of drilling rigs (i.e. how many rigs used to drill oil wells at the end of February), usage increased by 12% or 31 rigs since the beginning of last October.  Meanwhile, overall usage of oilrigs declined by nearly -8% or -71 rigs over the past 5 months.

Similar story in natural gas. The top 10 natural gas producers (by current rig fleet size) are drilling with 20% more natural gas rigs than they were last October.  By comparison, these large natural gas producers have grown their natural gas rig fleets at 7x the pace of the overall natural gas industry since last fall.

"In light of many operators guiding their 2019 capital spending budgets lower than what they did last year, there is a risk that the modest decline in rig activity could swell to a double-digit deceleration," said Cowan.

S&P Global Platts U.S. Rig Counts

















Feb 2019

Jan 2019

Month over Month Change

% Change


Feb  2018

Variance Year over Year (YOY)

YOY % Variance

Colorado

34

33

1

3%


32

2

6%

Louisiana

47

49

-2

-4%


47

0

0%

New Mexico

94

94

0

0%


90

4

4%

North Dakota

60

61

-1

-2%


51

9

18%

Oklahoma

129

133

-4

-3%


133

-4

-3%

Texas

528

540

-12

-2%


511

17

3%

Rest of U.S. Land

191

174

17

10%


159

32

20%

U.S. Land Subtotal

1,083

1,084

-1

0%


1,023

60

6%

U.S. Inland Waters

4

1

3

300%


5

-1

-20%

U.S. Gulf of Mexico

23

28

-5

-18%


23

0

0%

U.S. Inland and Gulf of Mexico

27

29

-2

-7%


28

-1

-4%

Total U.S. Rig Count

1,110

1,113

-3

0%


1,051

59

6%

Kathleen Tanzy, + 1 917 331 4607, kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com

About S&P Global Platts
At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better-informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.platts.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-rig-count-propped-up-by-top-20-oil-and-gas-operators--sp-global-platts-300808015.html

SOURCE S&P Global Platts


© PRNewswire 2019
