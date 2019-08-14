Log in
S&P Global : Wireline broadband growth slows as residential connections approach 99 million households

0
08/14/2019 | 06:24am EDT

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadband service providers continued to gain customers ahead of widespread competition from 5G wireless offerings, but growth is slowing as nearly four out of five homes in the U.S. now subscribe to a wireline internet connection.

Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, estimates cable and telecom providers combined added 339,000 residential subscribers in the second quarter. The momentum was largely driven by the cable industry. Cable operators saw the rate of growth shrink on a sequential and annual basis, but they did not however lack market share gains, adding nearly half a million new residential customers versus a net loss for the telecoms of 155,000 customers.

Ian Olgeirson, Research Director at Kagan commented: "We estimate wireline broadband penetration increased slightly to 78.5% of occupied households. Cable's residential gains did not match the levels from the previous or year-ago quarters, but net adds in the trailing 12 months are still higher at 2.8 million when compared to the same period in 2018. Telco broadband slumped in the second quarter, returning to a pattern of six-figure losses after holding steady in the first quarter. Growth in telco fiber-to-the-home connections was not sufficient to overcome losses to legacy copper and fiber-to-the-node DSL connections."

About S&P Global Market Intelligence:

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we know that not all information is important—some of it is vital. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help clients track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities globally can gain the intelligence essential to making business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI).  For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wireline-broadband-growth-slows-as-residential-connections-approach-99-million-households-300901512.html

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence


© PRNewswire 2019
