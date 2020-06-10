S&P Global : Zynex Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Log in
06/10/2020 | 05:52pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex Inc. (NASD:ZYXI) will replace KEMET Corp. (NYSE:KEM) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 16. Yageo Corp. is acquiring KEMET in a deal expected to be completed on or about June 15 pending final conditions.

Zynex designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices. Headquartered in Englewood, CO, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Health Care Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – JUNE 16, 2020


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC
SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Zynex

 

Health Care

 

Health Care Equipment

DELETED

KEMET

Information Technology

Electronic Manufacturing
Services

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zynex-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301074072.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2020
