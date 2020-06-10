S&P Global : Zynex Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex Inc. (NASD:ZYXI) will replace KEMET Corp. (NYSE:KEM) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 16. Yageo Corp. is acquiring KEMET in a deal expected to be completed on or about June 15 pending final conditions.

Zynex designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices. Headquartered in Englewood, CO, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Health Care Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – JUNE 16, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC

SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Zynex Health Care Health Care Equipment DELETED KEMET Information Technology Electronic Manufacturing

Services

