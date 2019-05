S&P Global : to Present at Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 30

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas L. Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), will present at Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 30 in New York. Mr. Peterson is scheduled to speak from 3:00 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The brief presentation and "fireside chat" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information.

The webcast (audio and slides) will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the end of the presentation and will remain accessible for three months, ending on August 28, 2019. Any additional information presented during the presentation will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.

S&P Global is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 21,000 employees in 33 countries. For more information visit www.spglobal.com.

