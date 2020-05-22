S&P Global : to Present at Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 27, 2020

Log in
05/22/2020 | 09:01am EDT

NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas L. Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), will present at the virtual Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 27. Mr. Peterson is scheduled to speak from 8:00 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The "fireside chat" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information.

Webcast Instructions:  Live and Replay

The webcast (video and slides) will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the end of the presentation and will remain accessible for three months, ending on August 24, 2020. Any additional information presented during the presentation will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors.  We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Investor Relations:  http://investor.spglobal.com

Get news direct via RSS:  http://investor.spglobal.com/RSS-Feeds/Index?keyGenPage=1073751617

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Chip Merritt
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
(212) 438-4321 (office)
chip.merritt@spglobal.com 

News Media:
Christopher Krantz
Lead, Communications
+44 20 7176 0060 (office)
christopher.krantz@spglobal.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-to-present-at-bernsteins-36th-annual-strategic-decisions-conference-on-may-27-2020-301064246.html

SOURCE S&P Global


© PRNewswire 2020
