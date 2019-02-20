S&P Global : to Present at Raymond James & Associates' 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 4

Log in
02/20/2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas L. Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), will present at the Raymond James & Associates' 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 4 in Florida. Mr. Peterson is scheduled to speak from 1:40 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time. The brief presentation and "fireside chat" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information.

Webcast Instructions:  Live and Replay
The webcast (audio and slides) will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the end of the presentation and will remain accessible for seven days, ending on March 10, 2019. Any additional information presented during the presentation will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.

About S&P Global
S&P Global is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 21,000 employees in 33 countries. For more information visit www.spglobal.com.

Investor Relations:  http://investor.spglobal.com

Get news direct via RSS:
http://investor.spglobal.com/RSS-Feeds/Index?keyGenPage=1073751617

Contact:
Investor Relations:
Chip Merritt
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
(212) 438-4321 (office)
chip.merritt@spglobal.com

News Media:
Soogyung Jordan
Head of Executive Communications & Public Relations
(212) 438-2297 (office)
soogyung.jordan@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-to-present-at-raymond-james--associates-40th-annual-institutional-investors-conference-on-march-4-300799078.html

SOURCE S&P Global


© PRNewswire 2019
