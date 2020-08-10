Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  S&P Global Inc.    SPGI

S&P GLOBAL INC.

(SPGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P Global : to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on August 12, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John Berisford, President of S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), will present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on August 12. Mr. Berisford is scheduled to speak from 10:00 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). The "fireside chat" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information.

Webcast Instructions:  Live and Replay
The webcast (video) will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the presentation and will remain accessible for one month, ending on September 12, 2020. Any additional information presented during the presentation will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.

About S&P Global
S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data, and insights on critical business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth, and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Investor Relations:  http://investor.spglobal.com

Get news direct via RSS:
http://investor.spglobal.com/RSS-Feeds/Index?keyGenPage=1073751617

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Chip Merritt
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
(212) 438-4321 (office)
chip.merritt@spglobal.com 

News Media:
Christopher Krantz
Lead, Communications
+44 20 7176 0060 (office)
christopher.krantz@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-to-present-at-the-ubs-financial-services-virtual-conference-on-august-12-2020-301109149.html

SOURCE S&P Global


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P GLOBAL INC.
12:01pS&P GLOBAL : to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on Augu..
PR
09:35aS&P GLOBAL INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/07S&P GLOBAL : Spanish Auto Parts Manufacturer Gestamp Automocion Downgraded To 'B..
AQ
08/06S&P GLOBAL : Aston Martin Holdings (UK) Upgraded To 'CCC' On Equity Raise; Outlo..
AQ
08/05S&P DOW JONES INDICES : Completes Its Annual Review of Adherence with IOSCO Prin..
PR
08/03S&P GLOBAL PLATTS : Launches Oil Fundamental Data APIs to Digitize Commodity Mar..
PR
07/31S&P GLOBAL : French Auto Supplier Valeo Downgraded To 'BB+' On Weak Deleveraging..
AQ
07/31BULLETIN : Renault's 6.7 Billion Cash Burn In First Half Tops Peers', Reduces R..
AQ
07/30SEC Warns S&P on Volatility Gauges -- WSJ
DJ
07/29Index Giant S&P Faces Potential SEC Lawsuit Over Volatility Gauges -- Update
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group