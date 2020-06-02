S&P Global : to Present at the Virtual William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 10, 2020

Log in
06/02/2020 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ewout Steenbergen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), will present at the virtual William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 10. Mr. Steenbergen is scheduled to speak from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (Central Daylight Time). The presentation will be webcast and may include forward-looking information.

Webcast Instructions:  Live and Replay

The webcast (video) will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the presentation and will remain accessible for three months, ending on September 7, 2020. Any additional information presented during the presentation will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors.  We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Investor Relations:  http://investor.spglobal.com

Get news direct via RSS:
http://investor.spglobal.com/RSS-Feeds/Index?keyGenPage=1073751617

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Chip Merritt
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
(212) 438-4321 (office)
chip.merritt@spglobal.com 

News Media:
Christopher Krantz
Lead, Communications
+44 20 7176 0060 (office)
christopher.krantz@spglobal.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-to-present-at-the-virtual-william-blair-40th-annual-growth-stock-conference-on-june-10-2020-301069194.html

SOURCE S&P Global


© PRNewswire 2020
