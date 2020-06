By Josh Beckerman



Shares of medical device company Zynex Inc. rose 8% to $23.05 after hours as the company was selected to join the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said Zynex will replace Kemet Corp. next Tuesday, before trading opens. Kemet is being sold to Yageo Corp.

Zynex said in April that first-quarter revenue rose 66% to $15.2 million.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com