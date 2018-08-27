S&T : resolves on capital increase against contribution in kind of around EUR 2.2 million for acquisition of shares in Kontron Canada Inc. from Ennoconn

27.08.2018 | Austria

Linz. August 26, 2018. S&T AG (www.snt.at) Today, the Executive Board of S&T AG resolved to increase the share capital of S&T AG from currently EUR 63,871,392.00 by EUR 2,177,711.00 by partially exercising the conditional capital of S&T AG (§ 5 para 5 and 6 of the articles of association). The increase includes the issue of 2,177,711 new shares with dividend entitlement as of January 1, 2018 for an issue price of EUR 23.37 per new share against contribution in kind. This corresponds to an increase of the share capital of 3.41%.

The new shares shall be subscribed for by Ennoconn Investments Holdings Co. LTD against contribution in kind of its current shareholding of 49% in Kontron Canada Inc. In addition to new shares, Ennoconn Investments Holdings Co. LTD shall also receive an additional payment of EUR 0.15 per new share. The remaining 51% shares in Kontron Canada Inc. are currently held by Kontron S&T AG, in which S&T AG holds about 95% of the shares.

A report on the exclusion of subscription rights of existing S&T AG shareholders under the capital increase against contribution in kind will be published in accordance with corporate law requirements in the Official Gazette (Amtsblatt) of the Wiener Zeitung and on the company's website. The resolution by the Executive Board is subject to the consent of the Supervisory Board of S&T AG, which may be obtained after 14 days of the publication of the report on the exclusion of subscription rights at the earliest.

About S&T AG

S&T AG (www.snt.at) heads a technology group that employs some 4,000 persons and that operates in more than 25 countries around the world. S&T AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, SANT). S&T forms part of the Exchange's TecDAX index of high techs. S&T is a leading supplier in Central and Eastern Europe of IT systems and of the services and solutions comprised in them. S&T's taking in 2016 of a stake in Kontron AG - one of the leaders on the world's market for embedded computers - has enhanced its portfolio of proprietary technologies used in the fields of appliances, cloud security, software and smart energy. This move has made S&T one of the leading suppliers on the international markets for Industry 4.0 and IoT (Internet of Things) technologies.