Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  S&T AG    SANT   AT0000A0E9W5

S&T AG (SANT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

S&T : resolves on capital increase against contribution in kind of around EUR 2.2 million for acquisition of shares in Kontron Canada Inc. from Ennoconn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 07:37am CEST

27.08.2018 | Austria


Linz. August 26, 2018. S&T AG (www.snt.at) Today, the Executive Board of S&T AG resolved to increase the share capital of S&T AG from currently EUR 63,871,392.00 by EUR 2,177,711.00 by partially exercising the conditional capital of S&T AG (§ 5 para 5 and 6 of the articles of association). The increase includes the issue of 2,177,711 new shares with dividend entitlement as of January 1, 2018 for an issue price of EUR 23.37 per new share against contribution in kind. This corresponds to an increase of the share capital of 3.41%.

The new shares shall be subscribed for by Ennoconn Investments Holdings Co. LTD against contribution in kind of its current shareholding of 49% in Kontron Canada Inc. In addition to new shares, Ennoconn Investments Holdings Co. LTD shall also receive an additional payment of EUR 0.15 per new share. The remaining 51% shares in Kontron Canada Inc. are currently held by Kontron S&T AG, in which S&T AG holds about 95% of the shares.

A report on the exclusion of subscription rights of existing S&T AG shareholders under the capital increase against contribution in kind will be published in accordance with corporate law requirements in the Official Gazette (Amtsblatt) of the Wiener Zeitung and on the company's website. The resolution by the Executive Board is subject to the consent of the Supervisory Board of S&T AG, which may be obtained after 14 days of the publication of the report on the exclusion of subscription rights at the earliest.

About S&T AG
S&T AG (www.snt.at) heads a technology group that employs some 4,000 persons and that operates in more than 25 countries around the world. S&T AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, SANT). S&T forms part of the Exchange's TecDAX index of high techs. S&T is a leading supplier in Central and Eastern Europe of IT systems and of the services and solutions comprised in them. S&T's taking in 2016 of a stake in Kontron AG - one of the leaders on the world's market for embedded computers - has enhanced its portfolio of proprietary technologies used in the fields of appliances, cloud security, software and smart energy. This move has made S&T one of the leading suppliers on the international markets for Industry 4.0 and IoT (Internet of Things) technologies.

Disclaimer

S&T AG published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 05:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&T AG
07:37aS&T : resolves on capital increase against contribution in kind of around EUR 2...
PU
07/05S&T : Application withdrawal of agenda item of Annual General Meeting of Kontron..
AQ
06/22S&T : Purchase offer for free-float shareholders of Kontron S&T AG at a price of..
AQ
06/11S&T : returns to 100% holdings in subsidiary S&T Romania srl to
PU
06/07S&T AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/07SMART GRID SALES MARKET TO GROW AT A : Key Players profiled in this report are; ..
AQ
2017S&T : resolves cash-based capital increase
PU
2017S&T : increases forecast of EBITDA for 2017
PU
2017S&T : Successful completion of the merger
PU
2011QUANMAX AG : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 1.7 EUR for 9 existing shares
FA
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 001 M
EBIT 2018 60,8 M
Net income 2018 46,4 M
Finance 2018 99,1 M
Yield 2018 0,59%
P/E ratio 2018 33,62
P/E ratio 2019 24,90
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
Capitalization 1 532 M
Chart S&T AG
Duration : Period :
S&T AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&T AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 26,2 €
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hannes Niederhauser Chief Executive Officer
Erhard F. Grossnigg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Jeske Co-Chief Operating Officer
Peter Sturz Co-Chief Operating Officer
Richard Neuwirth Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S&T AG36.00%1 793
HP INC17.23%39 667
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE12.12%24 375
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC33.25%16 002
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL45.96%8 415
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED12.87%7 776
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.