S & T Bancorp : &T Bancorp To Webcat Firt Quarter Earning Conference Call

INDIANA, Pa., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, announced today that a conference call detailing the company's first quarter 2019 earnings will be held live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Todd D. Brice, chief executive officer, David G. Antolik, president and chief lending officer, and Mark Kochvar, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, will conduct the conference call. The public is invited to listen.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. intends to release its first quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, April 18, 2019.







PERTINENT USER INFORMATION:





What: S&T Bancorp, Inc. 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call





When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 18, 2019





Where: S&T Bank's Investor Relations webpage www.stbancorp.com





How: Live over the Internet

To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp's webpage at the address listed above and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "1st Quarter 2019 Conference Call" and follow the instructions. Participants are asked to access the webcast approximately five minutes prior to the beginning of the discussion. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until April 25, 2019, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 45705.

To Ask Questions:

Prior to the webcast, please email questions to investor.relations@stbank.com. Also, participants who log into the conference call will have an opportunity to email their questions directly from the webpage beginning at 12:55 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the presentation.

First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release:

The S&T Bancorp, Inc. First Quarter Earnings Press Release can be accessed on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at www.stbancorp.com. Click on "Press Releases."

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank:

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $7.3 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently named by Forbes as a 2019 World's Best Bank and a 2018 Best-in-State Bank. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit www.stbancorp.com, www.stbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

