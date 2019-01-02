S & T Bancorp : &T Bancorp To Webcat Fourth Quarter Earning Conference Call

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank with locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York, announced today that a conference call detailing the company's Fourth quarter 2018 earnings will be held live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Todd D. Brice, chief executive officer, and Mark Kochvar, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, will conduct the conference call. The public is invited to listen.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. intends to release its fourth quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

PERTINENT USER INFORMATION:

What: S&T Bancorp, Inc. 4th Quarter Earnings Conference Call

When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 31, 2019

Where: S&T Bank's Investor Relations webpage http://www.stbancorp.com

How: Live over the Internet

To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp's webpage at the address listed above and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "4th Quarter 2018 Conference Call" and follow the instructions. Participants are asked to access the webcast approximately 5 minutes prior to the beginning of the discussion. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until February 7, 2019, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 41670.

To Ask Questions:

Prior to the webcast, please email questions to investor.relations@stbank.com . Also, participants who log into the conference call will have an opportunity to email their questions directly from the webpage beginning at 12:55 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the presentation.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release:

The S&T Bancorp, Inc. Fourth Quarter Earnings press release can be accessed on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at www.stbancorp.com . Click on "Press Releases."

About S&T Bancorp, Inc.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $7.1 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pa. and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. For more information, visit www.stbancorp.com or www.stbank.com or call 800.325.2265.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-bancorp-to-webcast-fourth-quarter-earnings-conference-call-300771908.html

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.