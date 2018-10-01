S & T Bancorp : &T Bancorp To Webcat Third Quarter Earning Conference Call

Log in
10/01/2018 | 11:06pm CEST

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank with locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York, announced today that a conference call detailing the company's third quarter 2018 earnings will be held live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 18, 2018.  Todd D. Brice, president and chief executive officer, and Mark Kochvar, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, will conduct the conference call.  The public is invited to listen.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/S&T Bancorp, Inc.)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. intends to release its third quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, October 18, 2018.

PERTINENT USER INFORMATION:
What:      S&T Bancorp, Inc. 3rd Quarter Earnings Conference Call
When:     1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 18, 2018
Where:    S&T Bank's Investor Relations webpage http://www.stbancorp.com 
How:       Live over the Internet

To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp's webpage at the address listed above and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "3rd  Quarter 2018 Conference Call" and follow the instructions.  Participants are asked to access the webcast approximately 5 minutes prior to the beginning of the discussion.  After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days.  A replay of the call will also be available until October 25, 2018, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID # is 37697. 

To Ask Questions:
Prior to the webcast, please email questions to investor.relations@stbank.com.  Also, participants who log into the conference call will have an opportunity to email their questions directly from the webpage beginning at 12:55 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the presentation.

Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release:
The S&T Bancorp, Inc. Third Quarter Earnings press release can be accessed on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at www.stbancorp.com.  Click on "Press Releases."

About S&T Bancorp, Inc.
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $7.1 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pa. and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA.  Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York.  For more information, visit www.stbancorp.com or www.stbank.com or call 800.325.2265.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-bancorp-to-webcast-third-quarter-earnings-conference-call-300722258.html

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
