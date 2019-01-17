S&T Bank : Enhances Consumer Banking Division With New Leadership

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank, a full-service financial institution with assets of $7.1 billion, and locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York, is excited to announce the appointment of Richard Fiscus to executive vice president, director of customer relations and the promotion of Chad Carroll to executive vice president, director of consumer sales and service. Rich and Chad will work in tandem to enrich operations and customer experience within the Bank's successful consumer banking division.

"As the industry advances, we are taking the necessary steps to reshape the way we serve our customers," said Dave Antolik, president of S&T Bank. "The expertise that Rich and Chad have cultivated throughout their careers in banking has allowed us to integrate their talents within our organization."

In his new role as EVP, director of customer relations, Rich will focus on customer issue resolution and engage in business development efforts throughout the S&T markets. He will also be responsible for supporting efforts in new markets, new office openings, and collaborative market events. He will continue to expand his leadership roles within local community and civic organizations. Rich's 40 years of retail experience paired with his strong dedication to S&T Bank make him ideal for this new role.

Chad Carroll will assume the role of EVP, director of consumer sales and service, where he will develop and implement strategic sales and service initiatives of the consumer banking, retail mortgage, and consumer lending divisions. He will work closely with the market presidents, mortgage managers, regional banking managers, other lines of business, and bank-wide operational groups to ensure a consistent customer experience. Chad has more than two decades of experience working with top financial institutions where he developed leadership capabilities and critical sales knowledge that will be integral to his new role with the Bank.





"At the heart of S&T Bank is the commitment to build long-standing relationships through a customer-centric model rooted in performance and trust," said Becky Stapleton, senior executive vice president, chief banking officer. "By introducing these expanded roles within the consumer banking division, the Bank demonstrates its ability to adapt, grow, and respond to our customer's needs."

