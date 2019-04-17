S & U : Annual Report and Accounts

17 April 2019

S & U PLC ('S&U' or 'the Company')

Annual Report and Accounts

Following release on 26 March 2019 of the preliminary results for the year to 31 January 2019, the Company announces that the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts are now available on its website at www.suplc.co.uk.

The notice of Annual General Meeting and an explanatory AGM letter from the Chairman together with an AGM proxy form are also now available on the website. The documents are being mailed to those shareholders who still elect to receive documents in hard copy form. Copies have also been uploaded to the national storage mechanism viewing facility and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.



Enquiries: