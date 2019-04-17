Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  S & U PLC    SUS   GB0007655037

S & U PLC

(SUS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/17 11:35:25 am
2090 GBp   +4.50%
12:18pS & U : Annual Report and Accounts
PU
04/09S & U : Block Listing Application
PU
03/04UK watchdog may ban some practices in car finance market
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

S & U : Annual Report and Accounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

17 April 2019

S & U PLC ('S&U' or 'the Company')

Annual Report and Accounts

Following release on 26 March 2019 of the preliminary results for the year to 31 January 2019, the Company announces that the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts are now available on its website at www.suplc.co.uk.

The notice of Annual General Meeting and an explanatory AGM letter from the Chairman together with an AGM proxy form are also now available on the website. The documents are being mailed to those shareholders who still elect to receive documents in hard copy form. Copies have also been uploaded to the national storage mechanism viewing facility and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Enquiries:

Anthony Coombs

S&U plc

c/o Newgate Communications

Financial Public Relations

Bob Huxford, Tom Carnegie

Newgate Communications

020 7653 9848

Broker

Adrian Trimmings, Rishi Shah, Andrew Buchanan

Peel Hunt LLP

020 7418 8900

Disclaimer

S&U plc published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 16:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S & U PLC
12:18pS & U : Annual Report and Accounts
PU
04/09S & U : Block Listing Application
PU
03/04UK watchdog may ban some practices in car finance market
RE
02/21S & U PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018S & U : Trading Statement
PU
2018S & U PLC : quaterly sales release
2018S & U : &U PLC increae invetment in Apen Bridging
PU
2018S & U PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018S & U : Advantage Site Visit
PU
2018S & U : Exercise of Options and Directors' Shareholdings
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 95,2 M
EBIT 2020 41,3 M
Net income 2020 29,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,20%
P/E ratio 2020 7,99
P/E ratio 2021 7,26
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,53x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,36x
Capitalization 241 M
Chart S & U PLC
Duration : Period :
S & U PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S & U PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 22,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Michael Vincent Coombs Executive Chairman
Christopher Hugh Redford Group Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Graham Derek Clifford Coombs Deputy Chairman
John Guy Thompson Director & MD-Advantage Finance
Demetrios Markou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S & U PLC-6.10%315
BAJAJ FINANCE14.64%25 211
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES30.47%25 104
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL41.35%22 935
ACOM CO., LTD.9.69%5 488
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE-2.51%5 118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About