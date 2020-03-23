S&U : Delay to Publication of Full Year Results

23 March 2020

S&U plc

('S&U' or the 'Group')

Delay to Publication of Full Year Results

S&U plc, the specialist motor finance and property bridging lender,announces that the publication of the Company's Full Year Results for the period ended 31 January 2020 will be delayed beyond 24 March 2020, the date S&U previously stated it had expected to announce.

This decision was made following a requestby the Financial Conduct Authority (the FCA) to all public companies that, in the light of the ongoing COVID-19 developments, they delay making preliminary announcements that were due the week commencing 23 March 2020. The Group has agreed to comply with this request and looks forward to issuing its results in due course.

