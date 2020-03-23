Log in
S&U : Delay to Publication of Full Year Results

03/23/2020 | 03:12am EDT

23 March 2020

S&U plc

('S&U' or the 'Group')

Delay to Publication of Full Year Results

S&U plc, the specialist motor finance and property bridging lender,announces that the publication of the Company's Full Year Results for the period ended 31 January 2020 will be delayed beyond 24 March 2020, the date S&U previously stated it had expected to announce.

This decision was made following a requestby the Financial Conduct Authority (the FCA) to all public companies that, in the light of the ongoing COVID-19 developments, they delay making preliminary announcements that were due the week commencing 23 March 2020. The Group has agreed to comply with this request and looks forward to issuing its results in due course.

For further information, please contact:

S&U

Anthony Coombs, Chairman 0121 705 7777

Newgate Communications

Bob Huxford, Tom Carnegie, Megan Kovach 020 7653 9848

Peel Hunt

Adrian Trimmings, Andrew Buchanan, Rishi Shah 020 7418 8900

Disclaimer

S&U plc published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 07:11:08 UTC
