Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  S&U plc    SUS   GB0007655037

S&U PLC

(SUS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/10 11:35:25 am
2240 GBp   +1.82%
02:08aS&U : Trading Statement and Notice of Results
PU
2019S&U : Trading Statement
PU
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

S&U : Trading Statement and Notice of Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 02:08am EST

11 February 2020

S&U plc

('S&U' or the 'Group')

TRADING STATEMENT AND NOTICE OF RESULTS

S&U plc, the specialist motor finance and property bridging lender,today issues a trading update for the period from itstrading statement of 10 December 2019 to the Group's year end on 31 January 2020.

The period has seen an improvement in transactions in both businesses, as consumer confidence begins to return following the General Election. As a result, we expect that our full year results, to be announced on the 24 March 2020, will be in line with management's expectations and provide a solid platform for further growth next year.

Advantage Motor Finance

The used car market in which Advantage, our motor finance subsidiary, exclusively operates remains in robust health. In contrast to the new car market, which fell by 2.4% in 2019, sales in the much larger used car market remained around their long-term average of 7.9m vehicles. Moreover, used car prices have stabilised; indeed, January's Motor Finance magazine reported a rise in overall used car prices of 6.4% during 2019.

For Advantage these particular trends have been reflected in a record number of applications and over 23,300 new agreements this financial year (up 11% on last year). This means that customer numbers are now at a record 64,200 and net receivables stand at around £280m, up about 8% on last year.

During the period, the regulatory priorities for motor finance providers was set out by the FCA in a letter of the 20 January 2020. These priorities, particularly in areas like affordability and transparency, already underpin the customer protections and robust processes of which Advantage has always been proud.

Finally, following the changes consequent upon the appointment of Graham Wheeler as Advantage's new Chief Executive Officer, Guy Thompson, his predecessor, retired from the S&U Board on 10 February. The transition of chief executives has proceeded very smoothly. We are delighted with the impact Graham is already making and are very pleased that Guy will still be available to the Group for advice in the months ahead. This all adds to our confidence that 2020/21 will see yet another year of record results for Advantage.

Aspen Bridging

Aspen Bridging, our property bridging operation, continues to make progress. Although, following the General Election, the uncertainty and low levels of activity in the residential property market have begun to dissipate, time lags in bridging have seen this reflected more in recent illustrations rather than in deals.

Whilst some borrower exits are still slower than anticipated, the level of repayments including late stage repayments has improved recently, resulting in £15m being repaid during the final quarter. Taken together, these trends reinforce our confidence in Aspen's growth prospects in a healthier property market, and therefore our confidence for further investment in the year ahead.

Funding

As is usual at this time of year, group borrowings have fallen from £132m to just under £118m during the period. This demonstrates both our businesses' cash generative potential and the significant headroom we possess for further expansion.

Dividend

Although profit growth has slowed in 2019, both the consistency and sustainability of S&U's earnings justify an increase in the second interim dividend this year to 36p per ordinary share (2019: 35p). This will be payable on 13 March 2020 to shareholders on the register on the 21 February 2020. This means that the first two dividends payable this year will be 70p an increase of 4.5% on a year ago.

Commenting on the Group's performance and outlook, Anthony Coombs, S&U Chairman, said:

'Although the UK may not yet have reached the sunlit uplands of renewed growth and consumer confidence which the General Election result makes possible, S&U's prospects for the year ahead are good. From a sound financial base, S&U is very well placed to take advantage of this in our habitually responsible and sustainable way.'

For further information, please contact:

S&U

Anthony Coombs, Chairman 0121 705 7777

Newgate Communications

Bob Huxford, Tom Carnegie, Megan Kovach 020 7653 9848

Peel Hunt

Adrian Trimmings, Andrew Buchanan, Rishi Shah 020 7418 8900

Disclaimer

S&U plc published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 07:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&U PLC
02:08aS&U : Trading Statement and Notice of Results
PU
2019S&U : Trading Statement
PU
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
2019S & U PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019S & U : Appointment by Advantage Finance of New CEO
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 96,3 M
EBIT 2020 40,5 M
Net income 2020 28,9 M
Debt 2020 123 M
Yield 2020 5,49%
P/E ratio 2020 9,32x
P/E ratio 2021 8,41x
EV / Sales2020 4,09x
EV / Sales2021 3,91x
Capitalization 271 M
Chart S&U PLC
Duration : Period :
S&U plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&U PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2 616,67  GBp
Last Close Price 2 240,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Michael Vincent Coombs Executive Chairman
Christopher Hugh Redford Group Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Graham Derek Clifford Coombs Deputy Chairman
John Guy Thompson Director
Demetrios Markou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S&U PLC6.16%340
BAJAJ FINANCE LTD6.84%36 534
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-10.60%23 675
ORIX CORPORATION7.75%21 939
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-7.83%20 399
ACOM CO., LTD.6.10%7 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group