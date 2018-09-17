Log in
S&W SEED COMPANY (SANW)
S&W Seed : Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call and Earnings Release for Thursday, September 20, 2018

09/17/2018 | 07:28pm CEST

S&W Seed Company Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call and

Earnings Release for Thursday,

September 20, 2018

Financial results to be released before the open of the market;

Conference call to be conducted at 11:00 am ET

For Immediate Release

Company Contact:

Investor Contact:

Matthew Szot, Chief Financial Officer

Joe Dorame, Robert Blum, Joe Diaz

S&W Seed Company

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: (559) 884-2535

Phone: (602) 889-9700

www.swseedco.com

sanw@lythampartners.com

www.lythampartners.com

SACRAMENTO, California - September 17, 2018 - S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018, ended June 30, 2018, before the open of the market on Thursday, September 20, 2018. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Thursday, September 20, 2018, at 11:00 am ET, to review the results.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580 or can listen via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://swseedco.com/investors/.

A teleconference replay of the call will be available for three days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation # 10124150. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://swseedco.com/investors/ for 30 days.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Sacramento, California. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in alfalfa seed, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's capabilities span the world's alfalfa seed production regions, with operations in the Western United States, including the San Joaquin andImperial Valleys of California, Australia, and Canada, and S&W sells its seed products in more than 30 countries around the globe. S&W also provides hybrid sorghum and sunflower and is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risk that actual results may differ materially from those projected. This and other risks are identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017, and in our other filings subsequently made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

S&W Seed Company published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 17:27:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 67,9 M
EBIT 2018 -1,51 M
Net income 2018 -2,48 M
Debt 2018 31,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,56x
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 74,2 M
Chart S&W SEED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
S&W Seed Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,17 $
Spread / Average Target 69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark W. Wong President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark James Harvey Chairman
Dennis Jury Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Operations
Matthew K. Szot CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Danielson B. Gardner Chief Marketing & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S&W SEED COMPANY-21.79%74
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%17 070
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC20.48%9 862
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%6 945
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%6 787
KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD--.--%6 420
