SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0178)
International : Hong Kong cosmetics chain Sa Sa's August sales hit by protests

09/18/2019 | 06:04am EDT

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based skin care and cosmetics chain operator Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday its sales in Hong Kong and Macau dropped 32% in August from the same month last year, amid a wave of protests in the financial hub.

A decline in visitors from mainland China, weaker consumer sentiment, an ongoing Sino-U.S. trade war and the depreciation of China's yuan currency also dampened sales, the company said.

"The sales performance remained very weak in September," chairman Simon Kwok said in the statement, adding sales from Sept. 1 to 15 fell 14% on a monthly basis, and 29% year-on-year.

The chain operator said it would seek to reduce rents, staff and administration costs, and close low-efficiency stores in an effort to deal with the challenges.

Last week, Hong Kong's finance minister said visitor numbers plunged nearly 40% in August from a year earlier, deepening from July's 5% fall as sometimes violent anti-government protests take a rising toll on the city's tourism, retail and hotel businesses.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.82% 1.72 End-of-day quote.-41.89%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.03% 7.0835 Delayed Quote.3.17%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 8 245 M
EBIT 2020 485 M
Net income 2020 421 M
Finance 2020 780 M
Yield 2020 8,11%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 5 324 M
Technical analysis trends SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2,27  HKD
Last Close Price 1,72  HKD
Spread / Highest target 94,8%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Siu Ming Kwok Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guy Look Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kwai Chun Kwok Law Vice Chairman
Wai Chu Tam Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Fung Ki Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-41.89%681
ULTA BEAUTY-4.49%13 267
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY15.27%11 409
NEXT53.85%9 757
GRANDVISION44.28%7 699
FIELMANN AG19.07%5 958
