International : Notification Letter to Non-Registered Shareholders and Request Form - Notification of Publication of (i) Circular in relation to Final Dividend for the year ended 31 March 2019 with scrip alternative; and (ii) Election Form

SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

莎 莎 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 178)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

17 September 2019

Dear Non-Registered Shareholders(Note 1),

Notification of Publication of (i) Circular in relation to Final Dividend for the year ended 31 March 2019 with scrip alternative; and (ii) Election Form ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communications of Sa Sa International Holdings Limited ("Company") are available on the Company's website at http://corp.sasa.comand the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx")'s website at http://www.hkexnews.hk. You may now access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking "Communications with Shareholders and Investors" under "Investor Relations" on the home page of the Company's website.

If you wish to receive the Current Corporate Communications and all future Corporate Communications(Note 2) in printed form, please complete, sign and return the Request Form overleaf to Tricor Abacus Limited ("Tricor"), the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no postage stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix appropriate stamps), or by delivering it to Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. The scanned copy of the duly completed and signed Request Form may also be returned to Tricor by email at sasa-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. The Request Form may be downloaded from the Company's and HKEx's websites.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form for the printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, you will be taken to have expressly indicated that you prefer receiving all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed version and in the language(s) selected.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call Tricor's Customer Service Hotline at (852) 2980 1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Sa Sa International Holdings Limited

Notes: 1 This letter is addressed to the Company's Non-Registered Shareholders. Non-Registered Shareholder means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/she/it wishes to receive Corporate Communications.

2 Corporate Communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual and interim reports, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.

各位非登記股東（附註1）：

(i)有關截至2019年3月31日止年度之末期股息並提供以股代息的選擇之通函；及(ii)選擇表格（「本次公司通訊」）之刊發通知

莎莎國際控股有限公司（「本公司」）本次公司通訊之英文及中文版本現已登載於本公司網站(http://corp.sasa.com)及香港交易及結算 所有限公司（「港交所」）之披露易網站(http://www.hkexnews.hk)。 閣下可於本公司網站主頁「投資者關係」項下，選按「與股東及

投資者之溝通」閱覽本次公司通訊。

倘若 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊及所有日後公司通訊（附註2）的印刷本，請填妥、簽署及寄回背頁之申請表格，並使用該申請表格底 部的郵寄標籤寄回本公司之香港股份登記及過戶分處卓佳雅柏勤有限公司（「卓佳」）（如在本港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼 上適當郵票），或交回香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。 閣下亦可將已填妥及簽署的申請表格之掃瞄副本以電郵方式傳送

至sasa-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。該申請表格可於本公司及港交所之網站下載。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取本次公司通訊的印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司所有日後公司通訊的印 刷本及所選擇之語言版本。

任何有關本函件之垂詢，請致電卓佳之客戶服務熱線(852) 2980 1333，辦公時間為星期一至五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時正至 下午5時正。

莎莎國際控股有限公司

2019年9月17日

附註： 1 此文件乃向本公司之非登記股東而發出。非登記股東指其於本公司之股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公 司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊。