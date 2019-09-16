Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Sa Sa International Holdings Limited    0178   KYG7814S1021

SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0178)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

International : Notification Letter to Non-Registered Shareholders and Request Form - Notification of Publication of (i) Circular in relation to Final Dividend for the year ended 31 March 2019 with scrip alternative; and (ii) Election Form

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 05:22am EDT

SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

莎 莎 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 178)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

17 September 2019

Dear Non-Registered Shareholders(Note 1),

Notification of Publication of (i) Circular in relation to Final Dividend for the year ended 31 March 2019 with scrip alternative; and (ii) Election Form ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communications of Sa Sa International Holdings Limited ("Company") are available on the Company's website at http://corp.sasa.comand the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx")'s website at http://www.hkexnews.hk. You may now access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking "Communications with Shareholders and Investors" under "Investor Relations" on the home page of the Company's website.

If you wish to receive the Current Corporate Communications and all future Corporate Communications(Note 2) in printed form, please complete, sign and return the Request Form overleaf to Tricor Abacus Limited ("Tricor"), the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no postage stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix appropriate stamps), or by delivering it to Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. The scanned copy of the duly completed and signed Request Form may also be returned to Tricor by email at sasa-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. The Request Form may be downloaded from the Company's and HKEx's websites.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form for the printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, you will be taken to have expressly indicated that you prefer receiving all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed version and in the language(s) selected.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call Tricor's Customer Service Hotline at (852) 2980 1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Sa Sa International Holdings Limited

Notes: 1 This letter is addressed to the Company's Non-Registered Shareholders. Non-Registered Shareholder means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/she/it wishes to receive Corporate Communications.

2 Corporate Communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual and interim reports, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.

各位非登記股東（附註1

(i)有關截至2019331日止年度之末期股息並提供以股代息的選擇之通函；及(ii)選擇表格（「本次公司通訊」）之刊發通知

莎莎國際控股有限公司（「本公司」）本次公司通訊之英文及中文版本現已登載於本公司網站(http://corp.sasa.com)及香港交易及結算 所有限公司（「港交所」）之披露易網站(http://www.hkexnews.hk)。 閣下可於本公司網站主頁「投資者關係」項下，選按「與股東及

投資者之溝通」閱覽本次公司通訊。

倘若 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊及所有日後公司通訊（附註2的印刷本，請填妥、簽署及寄回背頁之申請表格，並使用該申請表格底 部的郵寄標籤寄回本公司之香港股份登記及過戶分處卓佳雅柏勤有限公司（「卓佳」）（如在本港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼 上適當郵票），或交回香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。 閣下亦可將已填妥及簽署的申請表格之掃瞄副本以電郵方式傳送

sasa-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。該申請表格可於本公司及港交所之網站下載。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取本次公司通訊的印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司所有日後公司通訊的印 刷本及所選擇之語言版本。

任何有關本函件之垂詢，請致電卓佳之客戶服務熱線(852) 2980 1333，辦公時間為星期一至五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時正至 下午5時正。

莎莎國際控股有限公司

2019917

附註： 1 此文件乃向本公司之非登記股東而發出。非登記股東指其於本公司之股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公 司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊。

2 公司通訊指由本公司發出或將予發出以供本公司任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於年報和中期報告、會議通告、 上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。

Non-Registered Shareholder's information (English Name and Address)

(Stock Code 股份代號：178)

非登記股東資料（英文姓名及地址）

Request Form 申請表格

To: Sa Sa International Holdings Limited ("Company")

致：

莎莎國際控股有限公司（「公司」）

c/o Tricor Abacus Limited

經卓佳雅柏勤有限公司

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

香港皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

合和中心54

I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communications and future Corporate Communications(Note 1) of the

Company in printed form as indicated below:

本人╱我們現欲以下列方式收取 貴公司之本次公司通訊及日後公司通訊（附註1之印刷本：

(Please tick () ONLY ONE box)

（請僅在其中一個空格內劃上「」號）

printed English version ONLY; OR

僅收取英文印刷本

printed Chinese version ONLY; OR

僅收取中文印刷本

BOTH the printed English and Chinese versions.

同時收取英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Signature

股東姓名#

簽署：

(Please use ENGLISH CAPITAL LETTERS 請以英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number

Date

聯絡電話號碼：

日期：

  • You are requested to fill in the names(s) if you download this request form from the Company's or HKEx's websites.
    倘若 閣下從公司或港交所的網站下載此申請表格，務請填上姓名。

Notes 附註：

  1. Corporate Communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of any securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual and interim reports, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.
    公司通訊指由公司發出或將予發出以供公司任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於年報和中期報告、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表 委任表格。
  2. Please complete this request form clearly. Any request form with more than one box ticked (), with no box ticked (), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    請清楚填寫本申請表格。如在本申請表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本申請表格將會作廢。
  3. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you have ceased to have shareholdings in the Company.
    上述指示將適用於寄發予 閣下之所有日後公司通訊，直至 閣下已停止持有公司的股份為止。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this request form.
    為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外手寫指示，公司將不予接受。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明

"Personal Data"in this statement has the same meaning as the term is defined in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong "( PDPO").

本聲明中所指的「個人資料」相等於香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「《私隱條例》」）中之定義。

The Personal Data provided in this form may be used in connection with processing your request for obtaining printed copy of the relevant Corporation Communications. Your supply of Personal Data is voluntary. Failure to provide such Personal Data, however, may lead to the Company or its share registrar being unable to process your request form.

閣下於本表格所提供的個人資料將用以處理 閣下要求索取相關公司通訊印刷本之指示。 閣下是自願向公司提供個人資料。若 閣下未能提供該個人資料，公司或 股份登記處可能無法處理 閣下之申請表格。

Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred between the Company and its share registrar but will not otherwise be transferred to any other party unless pursuant to a legal or regulatory requirement. Your Personal Data will not be kept for longer than is necessary.

公司可能披露或轉移 閣下的個人資料給股份登記處，除非法律或法規需要，否則不會被轉移到其他團體。 閣下的個人資料並不會被儲存超過實際需要的時間。

You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request should be made in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Tricor at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

閣下有權根據《私隱條例》的條文查閱及或修改 閣下的個人資料。任何該等要求均須以書面方式向卓佳的私隱條例事務主任提出，地址為香港皇后大道東183號合 和中心54樓。

(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下)

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Please cut this mailing label and stick on

an envelope to return the Request Form to us.

No postage stamp is required for local mailing

Tricor Abacus Limited

當 閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將

卓佳雅柏勤有限公司

此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37

如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票

Hong Kong 香港

Disclaimer

Sa Sa International Holdings Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 09:21:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDIN
05:22aINTERNATIONAL : Notification Letter to Non-Registered Shareholders and Request F..
PU
05:07aINTERNATIONAL : Election Form for Scrip Dividend Scheme - Final Dividend for the..
PU
04:47aINTERNATIONAL : Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders and Change Request Fo..
PU
04:42aINTERNATIONAL : Letter to New Registered Shareholders and Reply Form - Election ..
PU
04:37aINTERNATIONAL : Final Dividend for the year ended 31 March 2019 with Scrip Alter..
PU
09/04SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optio..
FA
09/02INTERNATIONAL : Supplemental Announcement in relation to Appointment of Director
PU
09/02INTERNATIONAL : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting, Retirement of Direct..
PU
07/11INTERNATIONAL : Sa Sa Announces Unaudited Sales Updates for the First Quarter (A..
PU
06/20INTERNATIONAL : Sa Sa Int'l year net up 7% to HK$470.75 million
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 8 373 M
EBIT 2020 485 M
Net income 2020 421 M
Finance 2020 761 M
Yield 2020 8,28%
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,53x
Capitalization 5 448 M
Chart SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sa Sa International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2,31  HKD
Last Close Price 1,76  HKD
Spread / Highest target 90,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Siu Ming Kwok Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guy Look Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kwai Chun Kwok Law Vice Chairman
Wai Chu Tam Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Fung Ki Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-40.54%696
ULTA BEAUTY-7.34%13 350
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY16.37%11 581
NEXT51.84%9 640
GRANDVISION44.17%7 747
FIELMANN AG23.43%6 199
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group