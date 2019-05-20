Log in
International : Sa Sa Founder and Vice-Chairman Dr Eleanor Kwok Named “Women of Hope 2019 Entrepreneur Award” Winner

05/20/2019 | 11:58pm EDT

Sa Sa Founder and Vice-Chairman Dr Eleanor Kwok

Named "Women of Hope 2019 Entrepreneur Award" Winner

(20 May 2019 - HONG KONG) - Sa Sa International Holdings Limited ('Sa Sa' or the 'Group', stock code: 0178) is pleased to announce that its Founder and Vice-Chairman Dr Eleanor Kwok, BBS, JP, was awarded the "Women of Hope 2019 Entrepreneur Award" by Hong Kong Adventist Hospital Foundation (HKAHF), in recognition of her outstanding achievement in the Hong Kong business sector, positive contribution to society as well as ceaseless efforts in philanthropy, striving to 'make life beautiful' for the underprivileged.

Dr Eleanor Kwok, together with Sa Sa Co-founder, Chairman and CEO Dr Simon Kwok, began their cosmetic retailing business from 40-sq ft "Sa Sa" counter in Causeway Bay in 1978. With their perseverance, market acumen and innovative ideas, Sa Sa rapidly expanded its network over the past decades with over 270 retail outlets covering Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, and has become a leading cosmetics retailing group in Asia and an iconic Hong Kong brand. Dr Eleanor Kwok pioneered the open shelves cosmetic retail concept, providing customers a convenient and enjoyable shopping experience. As a long-term philanthropist, Dr Kwok has devoted considerable time and efforts to charitable causes. She established "The Sa Sa Making Life Beautiful Charity Fund" in 2013 and has served as President of the fund, leading Sa Sa to fulfil corporate social responsibility through various initiatives and assist various non-profit charitable organisations and those in need for support.

Dr Eleanor Kwok, BBS, JP, Vice-Chairman of Sa Sa, said "It is my greatest honour to be receive the 'Women of Hope 2019 Entrepreneur Award'. I am most thankful for the continuous support from my family and colleagues over the years, fueling me 'Hope' which is my driving force to pursue my dreams and establish this cosmetic retailing empire. While holding 'Hope' in my hands, it reminds me to give 'Hope' to the needy via charitable causes, making their 'Hopes' come true, thereby making life beautiful."

Established by Hong Kong Adventist Hospital Foundation (HKAHF), the Women of Hope (WOH) Awards to recognise eight influential women who champion the call for justice, development and service to benefit women, children, and community. Categories of awards include Entrepreneur, Art & Culture, Champion for a Better Life, Eco-warrior, Children's Advocate, Power & Influence, Global Champion and Health Advocate. Women of Hope Awards aims at raising awareness of its Cancer Fund and calling for support to the underprivileged cancer patients, taking the leadership to assist the underprivileged in the community.

- End -

Sa Sa Founder and Vice-Chairman Dr Eleanor Kwok

Named "Women of Hope 2019 Entrepreneur Award" Winner

20 May 2019 / Page 2

(Right) Dr Eleanor Kwok, BBS, JP, Sa Sa Founder and Vice-Chairman,

receives "Women of Hope 2019 Entrepreneur Award" by Hong Kong Adventist Hospital Foundation

Dr Eleanor Kwok (4th from right), BBS, JP, Sa Sa Founder and Vice-Chairman,

takes a group photo with all the winners

Disclaimer

Sa Sa International Holdings Limited published this content on 21 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2019 03:57:05 UTC
