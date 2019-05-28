International : Sa Sa Named a Constituent Stock of the Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Index Series

Sa Sa Named a Constituent Stock of

the Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Index Series

(29 May 2019 - HONG KONG) - Sa Sa International Holdings Limited ('Sa Sa' or the 'Group', stock code: 0178) is pleased to announce that the Group has been included as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Index Series with effect from 29 May 2019.

The Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Index Series that would include Sa Sa comprise the following：

Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Composite Index ("HSGBAC")

Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Consumer Goods Index ("HSBACG")

Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Quality Life Index ("HSBAQL")

Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Hong Kong Index ("HSBAHK")

The Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Index Series comprises one composite index and five categories of indexes. It has been regarded as an important benchmark in reflecting the performance of Hong Kong-listed and mainland China-listed companies that operate in Guangdong-HongKong-Macau Greater Bay Area. Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Composite Index, in particular, includes 250 constituent companies and the constituents are selected from eligible Stock Connect Hong Kong-listed stocks and mainland China-listed A- Shares stocks that operate mainly within the Greater Bay Area.

Dr Simon Kwok, SBS, JP, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, said, "We are delighted to become a constituent of the Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Index Series in recognition of our efforts in adapting to market changes and seizing the opportunities in the Greater Bay Area. The Greater Bay Area is the major long-termstrategic deployment plan of China with growing international interest and attention. The implementation of favourable policies and infrastructure development will facilitate the flow of people and long-termeconomic development within the region. The Greater Bay Area is one of our key development regions; we will grasp the business opportunities there to promote our diversified product offering and quality services to more customers, thereby fostering the sustainable business development of the Group."

Sa Sa has been included as constituent members of the Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index, FTSE World Index Series and MSCI Index Series, and has been a constituent member of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index since 2011. In 2015, the Group was also included in the Hang Seng High Dividend Yield Index.

