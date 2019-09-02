International : Supplemental Announcement in relation to Appointment of Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

莎 莎 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 178)

Supplemental Announcement in relation to Appointment of

Director

Reference is made to the announcement dated 2 September 2019 issued by Sa Sa International Holdings Limited (the "Company") in relation to, among others, the appointment of Ms KWOK Sze Wai Melody as executive director of the Company (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company would like to supplement that, in addition to the outstanding options to subscribe for shares of the Company disclosed in the Announcement, Ms KWOK Sze Wai Melody has another outstanding option granted on 17 June 2011 to subscribe for 50,000 shares of the Company at the exercise price of HK$4.95.

Other than the above supplemental information, the contents of the Announcement remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Sa Sa International Holdings Limited

KWOK Siu Ming Simon

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 2 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors

Dr KWOK Siu Ming Simon, SBS, JP (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Dr KWOK LAW Kwai Chun Eleanor, BBS, JP (Vice-chairman)

Dr LOOK Guy (Chief Financial Officer) Ms KWOK Sze Wai Melody

Non-executive Director

Ms LEE Yun Chun Marie-Christine

Independent non-executive Directors

Ms KI Man Fung Leonie, GBS, SBS, JP

Mr TAN Wee Seng

Mr CHAN Hiu Fung Nicholas, MH