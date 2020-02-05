International : Unaudited Sales Updates in Hong Kong and Macau SARs during the 2020 Chinese New Year Period

strengthen control measures in order to reduce losses. In addition to downsizing the retail store network in the Hong Kong SAR, reducing staff costs and lowering the inventory level, all executive directors will take the lead in reducing salary by 75% for three months as the first step in a new round of cost reduction initiatives.
For the first seven days of 2020 CNY Period (25 January to 31 January 2020) as compared to that of the corresponding period last year (5 February to 11 February 2019).
Hong Kong Immigration Department's statistics on Passenger Traffic covers the period from 24 January to 30 January 2020.
Figures in the above table include adjustments according to the Hong Kong International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee - Interpretation 13 on the bonus point scheme.
The board of directors wishes to remind shareholders and potential investors that the above information is based on the unaudited management accounts of the Group which have not been reviewed nor audited by the auditors of the Company. Sales performance during the period is affected by a series of factors; therefore, the operational information for the period may not be able to reflect the overall performance of a complete reporting period.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are cautioned not to unduly rely on such information and are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
