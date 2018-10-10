Log in
SAAB AB (SAAB B)
Saab : Invitation to Press and Analyst Meeting for Presentation of Saab’s Interim Report January – September 2018

10/10/2018

Saab is pleased to invite press, investors and financial analysts to a press and analyst meeting where CEO Håkan Buskhe and CFO Magnus Örnberg present the Saab interim report for January-September 2018.

Date: Tuesday, October 23 at 10:00 (CET).

Address: Saab, Olof Palmes Gata 17, 5th floor, Stockholm, Sweden

The report is published at 07.30 a.m. (CET) the same day.

You are welcome to participate on site at Saab's headquarter, watch the live webcast or dial in to the conference call. It is possible to post questions also over the web and conference call.

Live webcast:

http://saab-interimreport.creo.se/181023/

Conference call:

Please, dial in using one of the numbers below.

UK: +442030089804

SE: +46850639549

US: +18558315946

The interim report, the presentation material and the webcast will be available on http://www.saabgroup.com/investor-relations.

R.S.V.P.

E-mail: marie.bergstrom@saabgroup.com

Tel: +46 8 463 02 45

For further information, please contact:

Saab Press Centre,

Ann Wolgers, Press Officer

+46 (0)734 180 018

presscentre@saabgroup.com

Saab Investor Relations

Ann-Sofi Jönsson, +46 (0) 734 187 214

www.saabgroup.com

www.saabgroup.com/YouTube

Follow us on twitter: @saab

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers' changing needs.

Disclaimer

Saab AB published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 07:07:07 UTC
