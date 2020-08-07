Log in
Sabaf S p A : Clarification regarding the dividend distribution proposal

08/07/2020 | 05:59am EDT

Press release

Ospitaletto (BS), 7 August 2020

Clarification regarding the dividend distribution proposal

To better clarify the press release issued yesterday, with which Sabaf S.p.A. has - among other things - informed the market of the forthcoming call of the shareholders' meeting for 29 September 2020 to submit the proposal for the distribution of a dividend of 0.35 euros per share, we inform that for stock exchange purposes such dividend must be understood as an ordinary dividend.

********************************************************************************

For further information:

Investor Relations

Media relations

Gianluca Beschi

Talia Godino - +39 348 3499793

Tel: +39 030 6843236

tgodino@twistergroup.it

gianluca.beschi@sabaf.it

Arnaldo Ragozzino - + 39 335 6978581

www.sabaf.it

aragozzino@twistergroup.it

Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become one of the leading producers in the world - of components for household appliances.

There are three main lines of production: components for gas cooking (valves and burners), hinges and electronic components. Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever- increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety.

The Sabaf Group has more than 1,000 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., leader in the production of oven hinges and dishwashers and Okida, active in the sector of electronic components for household appliances.

Disclaimer

Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:58:10 UTC
