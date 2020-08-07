Sabaf S p A : Clarification regarding the dividend distribution proposal

Press release Ospitaletto (BS), 7 August 2020

Clarification regarding the dividend distribution proposal

To better clarify the press release issued yesterday, with which Sabaf S.p.A. has - among other things - informed the market of the forthcoming call of the shareholders' meeting for 29 September 2020 to submit the proposal for the distribution of a dividend of 0.35 euros per share, we inform that for stock exchange purposes such dividend must be understood as an ordinary dividend.

