Sabaf S p A : Interim management statement at 31 March 2020

Group structure
Parent company
SABAF S.p.A.
Subsidiaries and equity interest pertaining to the Group
Companies consolidated on a line-by-line basis
Faringosi Hinges s.r.l.
100%
Sabaf do Brasil Ltda.
100%
Sabaf Beyaz Esya Parcalari Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited
100%
Sirteki (Sabaf Turkey)
Sabaf Appliance Components (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.
100%
A.R.C. s.r.l.
70%
Okida Elektronik Sanayi ve Tickaret A.S
100%
Sabaf US Corp.
100%
C.M.I. s.r.l.
68.5%
C.G.D. s.r.l.
68.5%
C.M.I. Polska Sp. Zoo.
68.5%
Companies measured at equity
Handan ARC Burners Co., Ltd.
35.7%
Non-consolidated companies
Sabaf India Private Limited
99.33%
Board of Directors
Chairman
Giuseppe Saleri
Vice Chairman (*)
Nicla Picchi
Chief Executive Officer
Pietro Iotti
Director
Gianluca Beschi
Director
Claudio Bulgarelli
Director
Alessandro Potestà
Director (*)
Carlo Scarpa
Director (*)
Daniela Toscani
Director (*)
Stefania Triva
(*) independent directors
Board of Statutory Auditors
Chairman
Alessandra Tronconi
Statutory Auditor
Luisa Anselmi
Statutory Auditor
Mauro Vivenzi
Consolidated statement of financial position
31/03/2020
31/12/2019
31/03/2019
(€ /000)
ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
73,803
75,885
70,479
Investment property
3,869
3,976
4,198
Intangible assets
49,324
51,668
37,849
Equity investments
185
115
375
Non-current financial assets
60
60
120
Non-current receivables
284
297
233
Deferred tax assets
6,583
6,505
4,946
Total non-current assets
134,108
138,506
118,200
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
34,080
35,343
37,676
Trade receivables
53,136
46,929
44,769
Tax receivables
3,067
4,458
3,439
Other current receivables
2,694
1,459
1,776
Current financial assets
1,233
1,266
60
Cash and cash equivalents
12,956
18,687
12,478
Total current assets
107,166
108,142
100,198
ASSETS HELD FOR SALE
0
0
0
TOTAL ASSETS
241,274
246,648
218,398
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
11,533
11,533
11,533
Retained earnings, Other reserves
97,284
92,580
105,061
Net profit for the period
1,547
9,915
2,115
Total equity interest pertaining to the Parent Company
110,364
114,028
118,709
Minority interests
7,181
7,077
1,686
Total shareholders' equity
117,545
121,105
120,395
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Loans
42,979
44,046
41,515
Other financial liabilities
7,383
7,383
1,938
Post-employment benefit and retirement provisions
3,718
3,698
2,783
Provisions for risks and charges
988
995
704
Deferred tax liabilities
6,977
7,273
2,915
Non-current payables
68
0
0
Total non-current liabilities
62,113
63,395
49,855
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Loans
19,562
19,015
17,208
Other financial liabilities
4,803
4,637
370
Trade payables
26,558
27,560
20,746
Tax payables
1,617
1,802
2,769
Other payables
9,076
9,134
7,055
Total current liabilities
61,616
62,148
48,148
LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE
0
0
0
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
241,274
246,648
218,398
Consolidated Income Statement
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
12M 2019
(€ /000)
INCOME STATEMENT COMPONENTS
OPERATING REVENUE AND INCOME
Revenue
43,852
100.0%
37,635
100.0%
155,923
100.0%
Other income
1,049
2.4%
672
1.8%
3,621
2.3%
Total operating revenue and income
44,901
102.4%
38,307
101.8%
159,544
102.3%
OPERATING COSTS
Materials
(19,138)
-43.6%
(14,279)
-37.9%
(57,464)
-36.9%
Change in inventories
(304)
-0.7%
(1,265)
-3.4%
(8,617)
-5.5%
Services
(7,570)
-17.3%
(7,334)
-19.5%
(29,488)
-18.9%
Personnel costs
(10,253)
-23.4%
(8,860)
-23.5%
(37,103)
-23.8%
Other operating costs
(379)
-0.9%
(363)
-1.0%
(1,698)
-1.1%
Costs for capitalised in-house work
432
1.0%
411
1.1%
1,859
1.2%
Total operating costs
(37,212)
-84.9%
(31,690)
-84.2%
(132,511)
-85.0%
OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE
DEPRECIATION & AMORTISATION,
CAPITAL GAINS/LOSSES, AND WRITE-
7,689
17.5%
6,617
17.6%
27,033
17.3%
DOWNS/WRITE-BACKS OF NON-CURRENT
ASSETS (EBITDA)
Depreciations and amortisation
(4,337)
-9.9%
(3,312)
-8.8%
(15,183)
-9.7%
Capital gains/(losses) on disposals of non-current
8
0.0%
45
0.1%
46
0.0%
assets
OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT)
3,360
7.7%
3,350
8.9%
11,896
7.6%
Financial income
72
0.2%
108
0.3%
638
0.4%
Financial expenses
(424)
-1.0%
(340)
-0.9%
(1,339)
-0.9%
Exchange rate gains and losses
(816)
-1.9%
(397)
-1.1%
(1,380)
-0.9%
Profits and losses from equity investments
0
0.0%
0
0.0%
(39)
0.0%
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES
2,192
5.0%
2,721
7.2%
9,776
6.3%
Income taxes
(512)
-1.2%
(565)
-1.5%
407
0.3%
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
1,680
3.8%
2,156
5.7%
10,183
6.5%
of which
Minority interests
133
0.3%
41
0.1%
268
0.2%
PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP
1,547
3.5%
2,115
5.6%
9,915
6.4%
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
(€ /000)
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
Total profits/losses that will not be subsequently reclassified under profit (loss) for the year
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
12M
2019
1,680
2,156
10,183
Actuarial evaluation of post-employment benefit
0
0
(26)
Tax effect
0
0
6
0
0
(20)
Total profits/losses that will be subsequently
reclassified under profit (loss) for the year
Forex differences due to translation of financial statements
in foreign currencies
(4,836)
(1,319)
(3,323)
Total other profits/(losses) net of taxes for the year
(4,836)
(1,319)
(3,343)
TOTAL PROFIT
(3,156)
837
6,840
of which
Minority interests
133
41
268
TOTAL PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP
(3,289)
796
6,572
Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity
(€ /000)
Balance at 31 December 2018
Allocation of 2018 profit
dividends paid out
carried forward
IFRS 2 measurement stock grant plan
Sale of treasury shares
Change in the scope of consolidation
C.M.I. Group put option
Other changes
Total profit at 31 December 2019
Balance at 31 December 2019
Allocation of 2019 profit - carried forward
IFRS 2 measurement stock grant plan
Purchase of treasury shares
Other changes
Total profit at 31 March 2020
Balance at 31 March 2020
Share Share
capital premium reserve
11,53310,002
11,53310,002
11,53310,002
Legal
Treasury
Translation
reserve
shares
reserve
2,307
(6,868)
(16,134)
4,600
518
(3,323)
2,307 (2,268)(18,939)
(772)
(4,836)
2,307 (2,990)(23,775)
Post-
employment Other
benefit reserves discounting
reserve
101,774
9,554
681
208
(981)
(8,700)
(512)
(20)
102,024
9,915
247
100
112,286
Profit for the year
15,614
(6,060)
(9,554)
9,915
9,915
(9,915)
1,547
1,547
Total Group
Minority
Total
shareholders'
shareholders'
interests
equity
equity
117,702
1,644
119,346
(6,060)
(6,060)
681
681
4,808
4,808
(981)
5,165
4,184
(8,700)
(8,700)
6
6
6,572
268
6,840
114,028
7,077
121,105
247
247
(772)(772)
100(29)71
(3,289) 133 (3,156)
110,364 7,181 117,545
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
12M
(€ /000)
2019
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
18,687
13,426
13,426
Net profit/(loss) for the period
1,680
2,156
10,183
Adjustments for:
- Depreciation and amortisation for the period
4,337
3,312
15,183
- Write-downs of non-current assets
(8)
0
0
- Realised gains/losses
0
(45)
(46)
- IFRS 2 measurement stock grant plan
0
129
681
- Profits and losses from equity investments
247
0
39
- Financial income and expenses
352
232
701
- Income tax
512
565
(407)
Change in post-employment benefit
20
144
300
Change in risk provisions
(7)
(21)
270
Change in trade receivables
(6,207)
2,163
10,148
Change in inventories
1,263
1,503
9,090
Change in trade payables
(902)
(469)
(2,901)
Change in net working capital
(5,846)
3,197
16,337
Change in other receivables and payables, deferred tax liabilities
371
(887)
1,344
Payment of taxes
(1,293)
(642)
(2,952)
Payment of financial expenses
(191)
(333)
(1,339)
Collection of financial income
72
108
638
Cash flows from operations
246
7,915
40,932
Net investments
(3,339)
(1,616)
(12,014)
Free cash flow
(3,093)
6,299
28,918
Repayment of loans
(2,376)
(12,885)
(29,682)
New loans
1,385
2,368
18,271
Change in financial assets
0
3,451
2,245
Purchase of treasury shares
(722)
0
3,146
Payment of dividends
0
0
(6,060)
Cash flows from financing activities
(1,713)
(7,066)
(12,080)
Okida acquisition
0
(317)
(317)
C.M.I. acquisition
0
0
(10,475)
Foreign exchange differences
(925)
136
482
Net cash flows for the period
(5,731)
(948)
6,528
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
12,956
12,478
19,954
Net current financial debt
23,132
17,518
23,652
Non-current financial debt
50,362
43,453
51,430
Net financial debt
60,538
48,493
55,128
Consolidated net financial position
(€ /000)
31/03/2020
31/12/2019
31/03/2019
A.
Cash
26
19
18
B.
Positive balances of unrestricted bank accounts
12,628
18,590
11,435
C.
Other cash equivalents
302
79
1,025
D.
Liquidity (A+B+C)
12,956
18,688
12,478
E.
Current financial receivables
1,233
1,266
60
F.
Current bank payables
3,596
3,313
6,177
G.
Current portion of non-current debt
14,779
14,653
10,542
H.
Other current financial payables
5,990
5,686
859
I.
Current financial debt (F+G+H)
24,365
23,652
17,578
J.
Net current financial debt (I-E-D)
10,176
3,698
5,040
K.
Non-current bank payables
39,575
40,569
39,468
L.
Other non-current financial payables
10,787
10,861
3,985
M.
Non-current financial debt (K+L)
50,362
51,430
43,453
N.
Net financial debt (J+M)
60,538
55,128
48,493
Explanatory notes
Accounting standards and scope of consolidation
The Interim Management Statement of the Sabaf Group at 31 March 2020 is prepared in compliance with the Stock Exchange (Borsa) Regulation that establishes, among the requirements for maintaining the listing on the STAR segment of the MTA, the publication of interim management reports.
This statement, prepared in continuity with the past, does not contain the information required under IAS 34.
Accounting standards and policies are the same as those adopted for preparation of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019, which should be consulted for reference. All the amounts contained in the statements included in this Interim Management Statement are expressed in thousands of euro.
We also draw attention to the following points:
The Interim Management Statement was prepared according to the "discrete method of accounting" whereby the quarter in question is treated as a separate financial period. In this respect, the quarterly income statement reflects the income statement components pertaining to the period on an accrual basis;
the financial statements used in the consolidation process are those prepared by the subsidiaries for the period ended 31 March 2020, adjusted to comply with Group accounting policies, where necessary;
the parent company, Sabaf S.p.A., and the subsidiaries Faringosi-Hinges s.r.l., A.R.C. s.r.l., Sabaf do Brasil Ltda, Sabaf Turchia, Okida Elektronik, Sabaf Appliance Components (Kunshan) Co., Sabaf U.S., C.M.I. s.r.l., C.G.D. s.r.l., C.M.I. Polska Sp. Zoo were consolidated on a line-by-line basis;
the subsidiary Handan A.R.C. Burners Co. was consolidated using the equity method as from 31 December 2019;
the company Sabaf India Private Limited, in which Sabaf made an initial capital contribution of€ 20,000 during the first quarter of 2020, was not consolidated in that not yet operational and therefore irrelevant for consolidation purposes;
the scope of consolidation did not change compared to 31 December 2019; on the other hand, compared to the comparative data at 31 March 2019, the companies of the C.M.I. Group (C.M.I.
s.r.l., C.G.D. s.r.l., C.M.I. Polska Sp. Zoo), over which the Group acquired control on 31 July 2019, were included in the consolidation;
The Interim Management Statement at 31 March 2020 has not been independently audited.
Sales breakdown by geographical area (Euro x 1000)
Q1 2020
%
Q1 2019
%
% change
12M 2019
%
Italy
8,470
19.3%
8,852
23.5%
-4.3%
31,161
20.0%
Western Europe
2,544
5.8%
3,409
9.1%
-25.4%
12,277
7.9%
Eastern Europe
16,671
38.0%
11,964
31.8%
+39.3%
55,059
35.3%
Middle East and
2,322
5.3%
1,258
3.3%
+84.6%
7,050
4.5%
Africa
Asia and Oceania
1,524
3.5%
1,914
5.1%
-20.4%
9,198
5.9%
South America
6,778
15.5%
6,416
17.0%
+5.6%
23,451
15.0%
North America and
5,543
12.6%
3,822
10.2%
+45.0%
17,727
11.4%
Mexico
Total
43,852
100%
37,635
100%
+16.5%
155,923
100%
Sales breakdown by product category (Euro x 1000)
Q1 2020
%
Q1 2019
%
% change
12M 2019
%
Gas parts
30,722
70.1%
32,591
86.6%
-5.7%
122,205
78.4%
Hinges
9,931
22.6%
2,768
7.4%
+258.8%
23,774
15.2%
Electronic
3,199
7.3%
2,276
6.0%
+40.6%
9,944
6.4%
components
Total
43,852
100%
37,635
100%
+16.5%
155,923
100%
Management Statement
The world is facing an unprecedented health emergency due to the rapid and global spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the violent impacts on the lives of people and businesses. In this context, the priority of the Sabaf Group is to ensure the continuity of its activities by protecting the health and safety of people, aware that it is a leading global player in a sector - household appliances - of great importance in any economy. The Group believes that its business model - oriented towards long-term sustainability and characterised by a high level of verticalisation of production and production facilities close to the main markets - is adequate to face future challenges and new scenarios.
Consolidated results for Q1 2020
After an extremely positive start to the year with sales up by about 30% in the first two months, the rapid spread of the pandemic impacted the business from the second half of March, making it necessary to suspend production at Italian plants. The Group immediately activated the safety protocols and limited the production shutdown period to only 3 weeks (from 16 March to 3 April).
Sales revenue amounted to € 43.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, up by 16.5% from € 37.6 million in the same quarter of 2019 (-3.2% taking into consideration the same scope of consolidation). China and European markets were the areas that suffered most in terms of sales.
The EBITDA of the period was € 7.7 million, equal to 17.5% of sales, up 16.2% compared to the € 6.6 million (17.6% of sales) of the first quarter of 2019. After depreciations and amortisation of € 4.4 million (€ 3.1 million in the first quarter of 2019), EBIT was € 3.4 million, corresponding to 7.7% of turnover, up 0.3% on the same period of 2019 (8.9% of turnover). During the quarter, the Group recorded negative forex differences of € 0.8 million (€ 0.4 million in the first quarter of 2019), following the depreciation of the Turkish lira against the Euro. Net profit for the period was € 1.5 million, down by 26.9% compared to € 2.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.
At 31 March 2020, the impact of the net working capital on revenue was 32% compared to 38% at 31 March 2019 and 29% at 31 December 2019. The increase in working capital in the first quarter of 2020 (€ 55.7 million, compared with € 49.7 million at the end of 2019) reflects the increase in trade receivables, following higher sales in the period compared with the end of 2019. The management of working capital is closely monitored: average days for collection have not increased significantly and inventories remain at physiological levels, after the recent interventions that made it possible to optimise logistics management. With respect to suppliers, the Sabaf Group committed to strict compliance with previously agreed payment terms.
During the quarter, € 3.3 million was invested (€ 1.6 million in Q1 2019 and € 12 million for the whole of 2019) and is mainly allocated to new global projects in start-up with some large customers. At present, the Group believes that the strategy aimed at strengthening its international presence remains valid and has therefore not deemed it appropriate to revise the plan of organic investments for the current year, although some investments will be delayed due to current restrictions on mobility.
At 31 March 2020, net financial debt was € 60.5 million (€ 55.1 million at 31 December 2019), of which €10.4 million relating put options granted to minorities. The financial situation remains absolutely solid and the Group has unused short-term lines of credit. The shareholders' meeting held on 4 May last approved the Board of Directors' proposal to allocate the 2019 profit entirely to reserve as a matter of prudence.
During the first quarter of 2020, the Group did not engage in significant transactions qualifying as non- recurring, atypical and/or unusual, as envisaged by the CONSOB communication of 28 July 2006.
Outlook
In many of the main markets, demand and production levels have been strongly impacted by restrictions imposed by local authorities leading to postponement or cancellation of orders by customers. In April, sales fell by 18% (30% taking into consideration the same scope of consolidation), while a partial recovery is expected as early as May. Based on the information currently available, the Group expects to close the first half of the year with sales of between € 78 and € 82 million (up 4% - 9% compared with the first half of 2019).
For the rest of the year, visibility is still extremely limited. In the absence of events that would have a further lasting impact on consumption in its main target markets, the Group expects a gradual recovery with sales in the second half of the year higher or, in the worst-case scenario, in line with those of the first half.
Statement of the Financial Reporting Officer pursuant to Article 154-bis (2) TUF
The Financial Reporting Officer, Gianluca Beschi, declares that, pursuant to paragraph 2, Article 154- bis of Legislative Decree 58/1998 (Consolidated Finance Act), the accounting information contained in the Interim Management Statement at 31 March 2020 of Sabaf S.p.A. corresponds to the Company's records, books and accounting entries.
Ospitaletto (BS), 12 May 2020
Financial Reporting Officer
Gianluca Beschi
