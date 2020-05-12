Sabaf S p A : Interim management statement at 31 March 2020 0 05/12/2020 | 08:10am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INTERIM MANAGEMENT STATEMENT AT 31 MARCH 2020 SABAF S.p.A. Via dei Carpini, 1 - OSPITALETTO (BS) ITALY Fully paid-in share capital: € 11,533,450 www.sabaf.it Table of Contents Group structure and corporate officers 3 Consolidated statement of financial position 4 Consolidated income statement 5 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 6 Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity 7 Consolidated statement of cash flows 8 Consolidated net financial position 9 Explanatory notes 10 Statement of the Financial Reporting Officer 14 Sabaf Group - Interim management statement at 31 March 2020 2 Group structure Parent company SABAF S.p.A. Subsidiaries and equity interest pertaining to the Group Companies consolidated on a line-by-line basis Faringosi Hinges s.r.l. 100% Sabaf do Brasil Ltda. 100% Sabaf Beyaz Esya Parcalari Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited 100% Sirteki (Sabaf Turkey) Sabaf Appliance Components (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. 100% A.R.C. s.r.l. 70% Okida Elektronik Sanayi ve Tickaret A.S 100% Sabaf US Corp. 100% C.M.I. s.r.l. 68.5% C.G.D. s.r.l. 68.5% C.M.I. Polska Sp. Zoo. 68.5% Companies measured at equity Handan ARC Burners Co., Ltd. 35.7% Non-consolidated companies Sabaf India Private Limited 99.33% Board of Directors Chairman Giuseppe Saleri Vice Chairman (*) Nicla Picchi Chief Executive Officer Pietro Iotti Director Gianluca Beschi Director Claudio Bulgarelli Director Alessandro Potestà Director (*) Carlo Scarpa Director (*) Daniela Toscani Director (*) Stefania Triva (*) independent directors Board of Statutory Auditors Chairman Alessandra Tronconi Statutory Auditor Luisa Anselmi Statutory Auditor Mauro Vivenzi Sabaf Group - Interim management statement at 31 March 2020 3 Consolidated statement of financial position 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2019 (€ /000) ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 73,803 75,885 70,479 Investment property 3,869 3,976 4,198 Intangible assets 49,324 51,668 37,849 Equity investments 185 115 375 Non-current financial assets 60 60 120 Non-current receivables 284 297 233 Deferred tax assets 6,583 6,505 4,946 Total non-current assets 134,108 138,506 118,200 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 34,080 35,343 37,676 Trade receivables 53,136 46,929 44,769 Tax receivables 3,067 4,458 3,439 Other current receivables 2,694 1,459 1,776 Current financial assets 1,233 1,266 60 Cash and cash equivalents 12,956 18,687 12,478 Total current assets 107,166 108,142 100,198 ASSETS HELD FOR SALE 0 0 0 TOTAL ASSETS 241,274 246,648 218,398 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 11,533 11,533 11,533 Retained earnings, Other reserves 97,284 92,580 105,061 Net profit for the period 1,547 9,915 2,115 Total equity interest pertaining to the Parent Company 110,364 114,028 118,709 Minority interests 7,181 7,077 1,686 Total shareholders' equity 117,545 121,105 120,395 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Loans 42,979 44,046 41,515 Other financial liabilities 7,383 7,383 1,938 Post-employment benefit and retirement provisions 3,718 3,698 2,783 Provisions for risks and charges 988 995 704 Deferred tax liabilities 6,977 7,273 2,915 Non-current payables 68 0 0 Total non-current liabilities 62,113 63,395 49,855 CURRENT LIABILITIES Loans 19,562 19,015 17,208 Other financial liabilities 4,803 4,637 370 Trade payables 26,558 27,560 20,746 Tax payables 1,617 1,802 2,769 Other payables 9,076 9,134 7,055 Total current liabilities 61,616 62,148 48,148 LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE 0 0 0 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 241,274 246,648 218,398 Sabaf Group - Interim management statement at 31 March 2020 4 Consolidated Income Statement Q1 2020 Q1 2019 12M 2019 (€ /000) INCOME STATEMENT COMPONENTS OPERATING REVENUE AND INCOME Revenue 43,852 100.0% 37,635 100.0% 155,923 100.0% Other income 1,049 2.4% 672 1.8% 3,621 2.3% Total operating revenue and income 44,901 102.4% 38,307 101.8% 159,544 102.3% OPERATING COSTS Materials (19,138) -43.6% (14,279) -37.9% (57,464) -36.9% Change in inventories (304) -0.7% (1,265) -3.4% (8,617) -5.5% Services (7,570) -17.3% (7,334) -19.5% (29,488) -18.9% Personnel costs (10,253) -23.4% (8,860) -23.5% (37,103) -23.8% Other operating costs (379) -0.9% (363) -1.0% (1,698) -1.1% Costs for capitalised in-house work 432 1.0% 411 1.1% 1,859 1.2% Total operating costs (37,212) -84.9% (31,690) -84.2% (132,511) -85.0% OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION & AMORTISATION, CAPITAL GAINS/LOSSES, AND WRITE- 7,689 17.5% 6,617 17.6% 27,033 17.3% DOWNS/WRITE-BACKS OF NON-CURRENT ASSETS (EBITDA) Depreciations and amortisation (4,337) -9.9% (3,312) -8.8% (15,183) -9.7% Capital gains/(losses) on disposals of non-current 8 0.0% 45 0.1% 46 0.0% assets OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) 3,360 7.7% 3,350 8.9% 11,896 7.6% Financial income 72 0.2% 108 0.3% 638 0.4% Financial expenses (424) -1.0% (340) -0.9% (1,339) -0.9% Exchange rate gains and losses (816) -1.9% (397) -1.1% (1,380) -0.9% Profits and losses from equity investments 0 0.0% 0 0.0% (39) 0.0% PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 2,192 5.0% 2,721 7.2% 9,776 6.3% Income taxes (512) -1.2% (565) -1.5% 407 0.3% NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 1,680 3.8% 2,156 5.7% 10,183 6.5% of which Minority interests 133 0.3% 41 0.1% 268 0.2% PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP 1,547 3.5% 2,115 5.6% 9,915 6.4% Sabaf Group - Interim management statement at 31 March 2020 5 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (€ /000) NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD Total profits/losses that will not be subsequently reclassified under profit (loss) for the year Q1 2020 Q1 2019 12M 2019 1,680 2,156 10,183 Actuarial evaluation of post-employment benefit 0 0 (26) Tax effect 0 0 6 0 0 (20) Total profits/losses that will be subsequently reclassified under profit (loss) for the year Forex differences due to translation of financial statements in foreign currencies (4,836) (1,319) (3,323) Total other profits/(losses) net of taxes for the year (4,836) (1,319) (3,343) TOTAL PROFIT (3,156) 837 6,840 of which Minority interests 133 41 268 TOTAL PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP (3,289) 796 6,572 Sabaf Group - Interim management statement at 31 March 2020 6 Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity (€ /000) Balance at 31 December 2018 Allocation of 2018 profit dividends paid out

carried forward IFRS 2 measurement stock grant plan Sale of treasury shares Change in the scope of consolidation C.M.I. Group put option Other changes Total profit at 31 December 2019 Balance at 31 December 2019 Allocation of 2019 profit - carried forward IFRS 2 measurement stock grant plan Purchase of treasury shares Other changes Total profit at 31 March 2020 Balance at 31 March 2020 Share Share capital premium reserve 11,53310,002 11,53310,002 11,53310,002 Legal Treasury Translation reserve shares reserve 2,307 (6,868) (16,134) 4,600 518 (3,323) 2,307 (2,268)(18,939) (772) (4,836) 2,307 (2,990)(23,775) Post- employment Other benefit reserves discounting reserve 101,774 9,554 681 208 (981) (8,700) (512) (20) 102,024 9,915 247 100 112,286 Profit for the year 15,614 (6,060) (9,554) 9,915 9,915 (9,915) 1,547 1,547 Total Group Minority Total shareholders' shareholders' interests equity equity 117,702 1,644 119,346 (6,060) (6,060) 681 681 4,808 4,808 (981) 5,165 4,184 (8,700) (8,700) 6 6 6,572 268 6,840 114,028 7,077 121,105 247 247 (772)(772) 100(29)71 (3,289) 133 (3,156) 110,364 7,181 117,545 Sabaf Group - Interim management statement at 31 March 2020 7 Consolidated statement of cash flows Q1 2020 Q1 2019 12M (€ /000) 2019 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 18,687 13,426 13,426 Net profit/(loss) for the period 1,680 2,156 10,183 Adjustments for: - Depreciation and amortisation for the period 4,337 3,312 15,183 - Write-downs of non-current assets (8) 0 0 - Realised gains/losses 0 (45) (46) - IFRS 2 measurement stock grant plan 0 129 681 - Profits and losses from equity investments 247 0 39 - Financial income and expenses 352 232 701 - Income tax 512 565 (407) Change in post-employment benefit 20 144 300 Change in risk provisions (7) (21) 270 Change in trade receivables (6,207) 2,163 10,148 Change in inventories 1,263 1,503 9,090 Change in trade payables (902) (469) (2,901) Change in net working capital (5,846) 3,197 16,337 Change in other receivables and payables, deferred tax liabilities 371 (887) 1,344 Payment of taxes (1,293) (642) (2,952) Payment of financial expenses (191) (333) (1,339) Collection of financial income 72 108 638 Cash flows from operations 246 7,915 40,932 Net investments (3,339) (1,616) (12,014) Free cash flow (3,093) 6,299 28,918 Repayment of loans (2,376) (12,885) (29,682) New loans 1,385 2,368 18,271 Change in financial assets 0 3,451 2,245 Purchase of treasury shares (722) 0 3,146 Payment of dividends 0 0 (6,060) Cash flows from financing activities (1,713) (7,066) (12,080) Okida acquisition 0 (317) (317) C.M.I. acquisition 0 0 (10,475) Foreign exchange differences (925) 136 482 Net cash flows for the period (5,731) (948) 6,528 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 12,956 12,478 19,954 Net current financial debt 23,132 17,518 23,652 Non-current financial debt 50,362 43,453 51,430 Net financial debt 60,538 48,493 55,128 Sabaf Group - Interim management statement at 31 March 2020 8 Consolidated net financial position (€ /000) 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2019 A. Cash 26 19 18 B. Positive balances of unrestricted bank accounts 12,628 18,590 11,435 C. Other cash equivalents 302 79 1,025 D. Liquidity (A+B+C) 12,956 18,688 12,478 E. Current financial receivables 1,233 1,266 60 F. Current bank payables 3,596 3,313 6,177 G. Current portion of non-current debt 14,779 14,653 10,542 H. Other current financial payables 5,990 5,686 859 I. Current financial debt (F+G+H) 24,365 23,652 17,578 J. Net current financial debt (I-E-D) 10,176 3,698 5,040 K. Non-current bank payables 39,575 40,569 39,468 L. Other non-current financial payables 10,787 10,861 3,985 M. Non-current financial debt (K+L) 50,362 51,430 43,453 N. Net financial debt (J+M) 60,538 55,128 48,493 Sabaf Group - Interim management statement at 31 March 2020 9 Explanatory notes Accounting standards and scope of consolidation The Interim Management Statement of the Sabaf Group at 31 March 2020 is prepared in compliance with the Stock Exchange (Borsa) Regulation that establishes, among the requirements for maintaining the listing on the STAR segment of the MTA, the publication of interim management reports. This statement, prepared in continuity with the past, does not contain the information required under IAS 34. Accounting standards and policies are the same as those adopted for preparation of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019, which should be consulted for reference. All the amounts contained in the statements included in this Interim Management Statement are expressed in thousands of euro. We also draw attention to the following points: The Interim Management Statement was prepared according to the "discrete method of accounting" whereby the quarter in question is treated as a separate financial period. In this respect, the quarterly income statement reflects the income statement components pertaining to the period on an accrual basis;

the financial statements used in the consolidation process are those prepared by the subsidiaries for the period ended 31 March 2020, adjusted to comply with Group accounting policies, where necessary;

the parent company, Sabaf S.p.A., and the subsidiaries Faringosi-Hinges s.r.l., A.R.C. s.r.l., Sabaf do Brasil Ltda, Sabaf Turchia, Okida Elektronik, Sabaf Appliance Components (Kunshan) Co., Sabaf U.S., C.M.I. s.r.l., C.G.D. s.r.l., C.M.I. Polska Sp. Zoo were consolidated on a line-by-line basis;

Faringosi-Hinges s.r.l., A.R.C. s.r.l., Sabaf do Brasil Ltda, Sabaf Turchia, Okida Elektronik, Sabaf Appliance Components (Kunshan) Co., Sabaf U.S., C.M.I. s.r.l., C.G.D. s.r.l., C.M.I. Polska Sp. Zoo were consolidated on a line-by-line basis; the subsidiary Handan A.R.C. Burners Co. was consolidated using the equity method as from 31 December 2019;

the company Sabaf India Private Limited, in which Sabaf made an initial capital contribution of € 20,000 during the first quarter of 2020, was not consolidated in that not yet operational and therefore irrelevant for consolidation purposes;

20,000 during the first quarter of 2020, was not consolidated in that not yet operational and therefore irrelevant for consolidation purposes; the scope of consolidation did not change compared to 31 December 2019; on the other hand, compared to the comparative data at 31 March 2019, the companies of the C.M.I. Group (C.M.I. s.r.l., C.G.D. s.r.l., C.M.I. Polska Sp. Zoo), over which the Group acquired control on 31 July 2019, were included in the consolidation; The Interim Management Statement at 31 March 2020 has not been independently audited. Sabaf Group - Interim management statement at 31 March 2020 10 Sales breakdown by geographical area (Euro x 1000) Q1 2020 % Q1 2019 % % change 12M 2019 % Italy 8,470 19.3% 8,852 23.5% -4.3% 31,161 20.0% Western Europe 2,544 5.8% 3,409 9.1% -25.4% 12,277 7.9% Eastern Europe 16,671 38.0% 11,964 31.8% +39.3% 55,059 35.3% Middle East and 2,322 5.3% 1,258 3.3% +84.6% 7,050 4.5% Africa Asia and Oceania 1,524 3.5% 1,914 5.1% -20.4% 9,198 5.9% South America 6,778 15.5% 6,416 17.0% +5.6% 23,451 15.0% North America and 5,543 12.6% 3,822 10.2% +45.0% 17,727 11.4% Mexico Total 43,852 100% 37,635 100% +16.5% 155,923 100% Sales breakdown by product category (Euro x 1000) Q1 2020 % Q1 2019 % % change 12M 2019 % Gas parts 30,722 70.1% 32,591 86.6% -5.7% 122,205 78.4% Hinges 9,931 22.6% 2,768 7.4% +258.8% 23,774 15.2% Electronic 3,199 7.3% 2,276 6.0% +40.6% 9,944 6.4% components Total 43,852 100% 37,635 100% +16.5% 155,923 100% Sabaf Group - Interim management statement at 31 March 2020 11 Management Statement The world is facing an unprecedented health emergency due to the rapid and global spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the violent impacts on the lives of people and businesses. In this context, the priority of the Sabaf Group is to ensure the continuity of its activities by protecting the health and safety of people, aware that it is a leading global player in a sector - household appliances - of great importance in any economy. The Group believes that its business model - oriented towards long-term sustainability and characterised by a high level of verticalisation of production and production facilities close to the main markets - is adequate to face future challenges and new scenarios. Consolidated results for Q1 2020 After an extremely positive start to the year with sales up by about 30% in the first two months, the rapid spread of the pandemic impacted the business from the second half of March, making it necessary to suspend production at Italian plants. The Group immediately activated the safety protocols and limited the production shutdown period to only 3 weeks (from 16 March to 3 April). Sales revenue amounted to € 43.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, up by 16.5% from € 37.6 million in the same quarter of 2019 (-3.2% taking into consideration the same scope of consolidation). China and European markets were the areas that suffered most in terms of sales. The EBITDA of the period was € 7.7 million, equal to 17.5% of sales, up 16.2% compared to the € 6.6 million (17.6% of sales) of the first quarter of 2019. After depreciations and amortisation of € 4.4 million (€ 3.1 million in the first quarter of 2019), EBIT was € 3.4 million, corresponding to 7.7% of turnover, up 0.3% on the same period of 2019 (8.9% of turnover). During the quarter, the Group recorded negative forex differences of € 0.8 million (€ 0.4 million in the first quarter of 2019), following the depreciation of the Turkish lira against the Euro. Net profit for the period was € 1.5 million, down by 26.9% compared to € 2.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. At 31 March 2020, the impact of the net working capital on revenue was 32% compared to 38% at 31 March 2019 and 29% at 31 December 2019. The increase in working capital in the first quarter of 2020 (€ 55.7 million, compared with € 49.7 million at the end of 2019) reflects the increase in trade receivables, following higher sales in the period compared with the end of 2019. The management of working capital is closely monitored: average days for collection have not increased significantly and inventories remain at physiological levels, after the recent interventions that made it possible to optimise logistics management. With respect to suppliers, the Sabaf Group committed to strict compliance with previously agreed payment terms. During the quarter, € 3.3 million was invested (€ 1.6 million in Q1 2019 and € 12 million for the whole of 2019) and is mainly allocated to new global projects in start-up with some large customers. At present, the Group believes that the strategy aimed at strengthening its international presence remains valid and has therefore not deemed it appropriate to revise the plan of organic investments for the current year, although some investments will be delayed due to current restrictions on mobility. Sabaf Group - Interim management statement at 31 March 2020 12 At 31 March 2020, net financial debt was € 60.5 million (€ 55.1 million at 31 December 2019), of which €10.4 million relating put options granted to minorities. The financial situation remains absolutely solid and the Group has unused short-term lines of credit. The shareholders' meeting held on 4 May last approved the Board of Directors' proposal to allocate the 2019 profit entirely to reserve as a matter of prudence. Significant non-recurring, atypical and/or unusual transactions During the first quarter of 2020, the Group did not engage in significant transactions qualifying as non- recurring, atypical and/or unusual, as envisaged by the CONSOB communication of 28 July 2006. Outlook In many of the main markets, demand and production levels have been strongly impacted by restrictions imposed by local authorities leading to postponement or cancellation of orders by customers. In April, sales fell by 18% (30% taking into consideration the same scope of consolidation), while a partial recovery is expected as early as May. Based on the information currently available, the Group expects to close the first half of the year with sales of between € 78 and € 82 million (up 4% - 9% compared with the first half of 2019). For the rest of the year, visibility is still extremely limited. In the absence of events that would have a further lasting impact on consumption in its main target markets, the Group expects a gradual recovery with sales in the second half of the year higher or, in the worst-case scenario, in line with those of the first half. Sabaf Group - Interim management statement at 31 March 2020 13 Statement of the Financial Reporting Officer pursuant to Article 154-bis (2) TUF The Financial Reporting Officer, Gianluca Beschi, declares that, pursuant to paragraph 2, Article 154- bis of Legislative Decree 58/1998 (Consolidated Finance Act), the accounting information contained in the Interim Management Statement at 31 March 2020 of Sabaf S.p.A. corresponds to the Company's records, books and accounting entries. Ospitaletto (BS), 12 May 2020 Financial Reporting Officer Gianluca Beschi Sabaf Group - Interim management statement at 31 March 2020 14 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 12:09:15 UTC 0 Latest news on SABAF S.P.A. 08:10a SABAF : first-quarter 2020 results approved PU 08:10a SABAF S P A : Interim management statement at 31 March 2020 PU 05/05 SABAF S P A : Summary report of voting - Shareholders' Meeting of 4 May 2020 PU 05/05 SABAF S P A : Publication summary report of voting - Shareholders' Meeting of 4 .. PU 05/04 SABAF : the Shareholders' meeting approves the 2019 financial statements PU 05/04 SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme PU 04/27 SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme PU 04/22 SABAF S P A : Auditors' report on consolidated financial statements at 31 Decemb.. PU 04/20 SABAF S P A : ERRATA CORRIGE - Update on the execution o fthe buy- bak programme PU 04/20 SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme PU