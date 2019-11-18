Sabaf S p A : Merger of Sabaf Immobiliare S.r.l. into Sabaf S.p.A.

Press release Ospitaletto (BS), 18 November 2019

MERGER OF SABAF IMMOBILIARE S.R.L. INTO SABAF S.P.A.

*****************************************************************************

We announce that today, by notarial deed, the merger through incorporation into Sabaf S.p.A. of the wholly- owned subsidiary Sabaf Immobiliare s.r.l. was signed.

The merger is part of the need to concentrate the activities of the two companies in order to optimise the management of resources, synergies and the related economic and financial flows.

The merger will take effect, in accordance with the law, following the filing and registration of the relevant deed with the competent Company Register.

For further information:

INVESTOR RELATIONS MEDIA RELATIONS Gianluca Beschi Talia Godino - +39 348 3499793 Tel: +39 030 6843236 tgodino@twistergroup.it gianluca.beschi@sabaf.it Maria Giardini - +39 340 5104775 www.sabaf.it mgiardini@twistergroup.it Arnaldo Ragozzino - + 39 335 6978581 aragozzino@twistergroup.it

Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become one of the leading producers in the world - of components for household appliances.

There are three main lines of production: components for gas cooking (valves and burners), hinges and electronic components.

Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety.

The Sabaf Group has more than 1,000 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., leader in the production of oven hinges and dishwashers and Okida, active in the sector of electronic components for household appliances.