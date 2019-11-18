Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Sabaf S.p.A.    SAB   IT0001042610

SABAF S.P.A.

(SAB)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 11/15
12.7 EUR   +0.32%
04:50aSABAF S P A : Merger of Sabaf Immobiliare S.r.l. into Sabaf S.p.A.
PU
08/06SABAF : first half 2019 results approved
PU
07/31SABAF : acquisition of 68.5% share capital of C.M.I. concluded
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sabaf S p A : Merger of Sabaf Immobiliare S.r.l. into Sabaf S.p.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 04:50am EST

Press release

Ospitaletto (BS), 18 November 2019

MERGER OF SABAF IMMOBILIARE S.R.L. INTO SABAF S.P.A.

*****************************************************************************

We announce that today, by notarial deed, the merger through incorporation into Sabaf S.p.A. of the wholly- owned subsidiary Sabaf Immobiliare s.r.l. was signed.

The merger is part of the need to concentrate the activities of the two companies in order to optimise the management of resources, synergies and the related economic and financial flows.

The merger will take effect, in accordance with the law, following the filing and registration of the relevant deed with the competent Company Register.

For further information:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

MEDIA RELATIONS

Gianluca Beschi

Talia Godino - +39 348 3499793

Tel: +39 030 6843236

tgodino@twistergroup.it

gianluca.beschi@sabaf.it

Maria Giardini - +39 340 5104775

www.sabaf.it

mgiardini@twistergroup.it

Arnaldo Ragozzino - + 39 335 6978581

aragozzino@twistergroup.it

Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become one of the leading producers in the world - of components for household appliances.

There are three main lines of production: components for gas cooking (valves and burners), hinges and electronic components.

Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety.

The Sabaf Group has more than 1,000 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., leader in the production of oven hinges and dishwashers and Okida, active in the sector of electronic components for household appliances.

Disclaimer

Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 09:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SABAF S.P.A.
04:50aSABAF S P A : Merger of Sabaf Immobiliare S.r.l. into Sabaf S.p.A.
PU
08/06SABAF : first half 2019 results approved
PU
07/31SABAF : acquisition of 68.5% share capital of C.M.I. concluded
PU
07/04SABAF : Deposit documents related to incorporation plan of Sabaf Immobiliare S.r..
PU
07/01SABAF : agreeements were signed for the acquisition of 68.5% stake in the share ..
PU
06/26SABAF : Incorporation Plan of Sabaf Immobiliare s.r.l. into Sabaf S.p.A.
PU
06/25SABAF : appointment of the Head of Internal Audit and supplement of the Supervis..
PU
05/28SABAF : among the Best Managed Italian Companies
PU
05/27SABAF SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/15SABAF : Minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of 7 May 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 158 M
EBIT 2019 13,4 M
Net income 2019 9,00 M
Debt 2019 71,5 M
Yield 2019 3,15%
P/E ratio 2019 15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,34x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
Capitalization 140 M
Chart SABAF S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Sabaf S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABAF S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,40  €
Last Close Price 12,70  €
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Iotti Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Giuseppe Saleri Chairman
Gianluca Beschi CFO, Executive Director & Head-Administration
Massimo Dora Technical Director
Claudio Migliorati Director-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABAF S.P.A.-14.65%155
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%50 527
QINGDAO HAIER28.09%15 967
WHIRLPOOL35.08%9 124
WOONGJIN COWAY CO LTD--.--%5 713
RINNAI CORPORATION22.43%4 047
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group