Sabaf S p A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Press release Ospitaletto (BS), 10 February 2020

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

With reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on 7 May 2019, and launched on 28 January 2020, Sabaf S.p.A. informs that in the period between 3 February 2020 and 7 February 2020 acquired no. 1,681 treasury shares at an average unit price of € 13.3305 per share, for a total amount of

22,408.63.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Number of Average price per share Countervalue shares (EUR) (EUR) purchased 3 February 2020 150 13.2000 1,980.00 5 February 2020 796 13.3914 10,659.55 6 February 2020 135 13.3800 1,806.30 7 February 2020 600 13.2713 7,962.78 Total 1,681 13.3305 22,408.63

Following to such operations, Sabaf owns, as at 7 February 2020, no. 173,381 treasury shares, amounting to 1.503% of the share capital.

