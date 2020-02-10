Log in
SABAF S.P.A.

(SAB)
02/10 04:52:57 am
13.4 EUR   +1.67%
04:33aSABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
02/03SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
01/27SABAF : launch of the share buy-back programme
PU
Sabaf S p A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

02/10/2020 | 04:33am EST

Press release

Ospitaletto (BS), 10 February 2020

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

With reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on 7 May 2019, and launched on 28 January 2020, Sabaf S.p.A. informs that in the period between 3 February 2020 and 7 February 2020 acquired no. 1,681 treasury shares at an average unit price of € 13.3305 per share, for a total amount of

  • 22,408.63.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

Number of

Average price per share

Countervalue

shares

(EUR)

(EUR)

purchased

3 February 2020

150

13.2000

1,980.00

5 February 2020

796

13.3914

10,659.55

6 February 2020

135

13.3800

1,806.30

7 February 2020

600

13.2713

7,962.78

Total

1,681

13.3305

22,408.63

Following to such operations, Sabaf owns, as at 7 February 2020, no. 173,381 treasury shares, amounting to 1.503% of the share capital.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Media relations

Gianluca Beschi

Talia Godino - +39 348 3499793

Tel: +39 030 6843236

tgodino@twistergroup.it

gianluca.beschi@sabaf.it

Maria Giardini - +39 340 5104775

www.sabaf.it

mgiardini@twistergroup.it

Arnaldo Ragozzino - + 39 335 6978581

aragozzino@twistergroup.it

Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become one of the leading producers in the world - of components for household appliances.

There are three main lines of production: components for gas cooking (valves and burners), hinges and electronic components. Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety.

The Sabaf Group has more than 1,000 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., leader in the production of oven hinges and dishwashers and Okida, active in the sector of electronic components for household appliances.

Disclaimer

Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 09:32:00 UTC
