Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Sabaf S.p.A.    SAB   IT0001042610

SABAF S.P.A.

(SAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sabaf S p A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 03:56am EDT

Press release

Ospitaletto (BS), 6 April 2020

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

With reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on 7 May 2019, and launched on 28 January 2020, Sabaf S.p.A. informs that in the period between 30 March 2020 and 6 April 2020 acquired no. 3,665 treasury shares at an average unit price of € 9.7430 per share, for a total amount of € 35,708.13.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

Number of

Average price per share

Countervalue

shares

(EUR)

(EUR)

purchased

30 March 2020

540

9.5337

5,148.20

31 March 2020

1,160

9.7279

11,284.36

1 April 2020

85

9.5859

814.80

2 April 2020

1,480

9.8489

14,576.37

3 April 2020

400

9.7110

3,884.40

Total

3,665

9.7430

35,708.13

Following to such operations, Sabaf owns, as at 3 April 2020, no. 233,152 treasury shares, amounting to 2.022% of the share capital.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Media relations

Gianluca Beschi

Talia Godino - +39 348 3499793

Tel: +39 030 6843236

tgodino@twistergroup.it

gianluca.beschi@sabaf.it

Pietro Cobor - +39 3357184166

www.sabaf.it

pcobor@twistergroup.it

Arnaldo Ragozzino - + 39 335 6978581

aragozzino@twistergroup.it

Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become one of the leading producers in the world - of components for household appliances.

There are three main lines of production: components for gas cooking (valves and burners), hinges and electronic components. Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety.

The Sabaf Group has more than 1,000 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., leader in the production of oven hinges and dishwashers and Okida, active in the sector of electronic components for household appliances.

Disclaimer

Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 07:55:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SABAF S.P.A.
03:56aSABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
04/03SABAF S P A : Publication of the notice of convocation and deposit of Explanator..
PU
04/03SABAF S P A : Notice of convocation of the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholde..
PU
04/03SABAF S P A : Explanatory Report by Board of Directors - Shareholders' meeting 4..
PU
03/30SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
03/24SABAF : results at 31 December 2019 approved
PU
03/23SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
03/16SABAF S P A : Update on the execution ot the buy-back programme
PU
03/02SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
02/24SABAF S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 158 M
EBIT 2019 13,4 M
Net income 2019 9,00 M
Debt 2019 71,5 M
Yield 2019 4,13%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
Capitalization 105 M
Chart SABAF S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Sabaf S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABAF S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,00  €
Last Close Price 9,68  €
Spread / Highest target 55,0%
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Iotti Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Giuseppe Saleri Chairman
Gianluca Beschi CFO, Executive Director & Head-Administration
Massimo Dora Technical Director
Claudio Migliorati Director-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABAF S.P.A.-27.16%115
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-1.30%44 341
QINGDAO HAIER0.00%13 378
WHIRLPOOL-43.98%5 378
RINNAI CORPORATION0.26%3 654
COWAY CO., LTD.1.05%3 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group