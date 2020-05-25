Log in
Sabaf S p A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 04:03am EDT

Press release

Ospitaletto (BS), 25 May 2020

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

With reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on 7 May 2019 and 4 May 2020, and launched on 28 January 2020, Sabaf S.p.A. informs that in the period between 18 May 2020 and 22 May 2020 acquired no. 3,972 treasury shares at an average unit price of € 9.9725 per share, for a total amount of

  • 39,610.70.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

Number of

Average price per share

Countervalue

shares

(EUR)

(EUR)

purchased

18 May 2020

715

10.1999

7,292.93

19 May 2020

947

9.9747

9,446.04

20 May 2020

1,021

9.9076

10,115.66

21 May 2020

1,027

9.9002

10,167.51

22 May 2020

262

9.8800

2,588.56

Total

3,972

9.9725

39,610.70

Following to such operations, Sabaf owns, as at 22 May 2020, no. 250.629 treasury shares, amounting to 2.173% of the share capital.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Media relations

Gianluca Beschi

Talia Godino - +39 348 3499793

Tel: +39 030 6843236

tgodino@twistergroup.it

gianluca.beschi@sabaf.it

Pietro Cobor - +39 3357184166

www.sabaf.it

pcobor@twistergroup.it

Arnaldo Ragozzino - + 39 335 6978581

aragozzino@twistergroup.it

Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become one of the leading producers in the world - of components for household appliances.

There are three main lines of production: components for gas cooking (valves and burners), hinges and electronic components. Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety.

The Sabaf Group has more than 1,000 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., leader in the production of oven hinges and dishwashers and Okida, active in the sector of electronic components for household appliances.

Disclaimer

Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 08:02:08 UTC
