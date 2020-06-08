Sabaf S p A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Press release Ospitaletto (BS), 8 June 2020

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

With reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on 7 May 2019 and 4 May 2020, and launched on 28 January 2020, Sabaf S.p.A. informs that in the period between 1 June 2020 and 5 June 2020 acquired no. 10,321 treasury shares at an average unit price of € 10.9292 per share, for a total amount of

112,800.60.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Number of Average price per share Countervalue shares (EUR) (EUR) purchased 1 June 2020 1,526 10.5328 16,073.05 2 June 2020 1,639 10.6963 17,531.24 3 June 2020 2,301 10.7902 24,828.25 4 June 2020 2,455 11.0818 27,205.82 5 June 2020 2,400 11.3176 27,162.24 Total 10,321 10.9292 112,800.60

Following to such operations, Sabaf owns, as at 5 June 2020, no. 265,224 treasury shares, amounting to 2.300% of the share capital.

For further information:

