Sabaf S p A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

06/29/2020 | 05:35am EDT

Press release

Ospitaletto (BS), 29 June 2020

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

With reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on 7 May 2019 and 4 May 2020, and launched on 28 January 2020, Sabaf S.p.A. informs that in the period between 22 June 2020 and 26 June 2020 acquired no. 1,899 treasury shares at an average unit price of 11.3620 per share, for a total amount of 21,576.49.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

Number of shares purchased

Average price per share

(EUR)

Countervalue

(EUR)

22 June 2020

104

11.4000

1,185.60

23 June 2020

1,040

11.4181

11,874.82

24 June 2020

398

11.2389

4,473.08

25 June 2020

357

11.3249

4,042.99

Total

1,899

11.3620

21,576.49

Following to such operations, Sabaf owns, as at 26 June 2020, no. 280,192 treasury shares, amounting to 2.429% of the share capital.

For further information:

Investor Relations Gianluca Beschi

Tel: +39 030 6843236 gianluca.beschi@sabaf.it www.sabaf.it

Media relations

Talia Godino - +39 348 3499793 tgodino@twistergroup.it

Pietro Cobor - +39 3357184166 pcobor@twistergroup.it

Arnaldo Ragozzino - + 39 335 6978581 aragozzino@twistergroup.it

Founded in the early fifties, SABAF has grown consistently over the years to become one of the leading producers in the world - of components for household appliances.

There are three main lines of production: components for gas cooking (valves and burners), hinges and electronic components. Technological expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and the ability to offer a vast range of components - tailor-made to meet the requirements of individual manufacturers of cookers and built-in hobs and ovens and in line with the specific characteristics of its core markets - are Sabaf's key strengths in a sector featuring major specialisation, constantly evolving demand and an ever-increasing orientation towards products assuring total reliability and safety.

The Sabaf Group has more than 1,000 employees. It operates through its parent company SABAF S.p.A. and the subsidiaries Sabaf do Brasil, Sabaf Turkey and Sabaf China, active in the production of domestic burners, A.R.C., which produces burners for professional cooking, and Faringosi Hinges and C.M.I., leader in the production of oven hinges and dishwashers and Okida, active in the sector of electronic components for household appliances.

Disclaimer

Sabaf S.p.A. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 09:33:07 UTC
